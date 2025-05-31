Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT were launched as 1080p gaming GPUs from Team Red. They continue to pack enough rendering prowess to handle the latest titles, such as Elden Ring Nightreign, without performance hiccups. The new FromSoftware, like the 2022 original, is locked at 60 FPS, giving gamers ample freedom to crank up the graphics settings without losing a bunch of performance. A few settings tweaks, however, are necessary for those on weaker hardware.
In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings combinations for the 7600 and 7600 XT. Use the lists to quickly get started.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 was launched for budget 1080p gaming in the last generation. We recommend you stick to this resolution in Elden Ring Nightreign for the best experience. A mix of High and Medium settings works best for the card at this resolution, as it maintains a stable 60 FPS without major stutters or frametime spikes.
The ideal settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 XT
The 7600 XT is a capable gaming GPU for 1080p. The GPU bundles 16 GB of VRAM, which helps crank up the remaining graphics settings to High without dipping below 60 FPS. You can even crank the resolution up to 1440p, if you have a capable monitor. However, the framerate might take a hit.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
The AMD RX 7600 and 7600 XT continue to be capable 1080p gaming GPUs despite being a generation old. With the above settings applied, you can expect a superb experience in Elden Ring Nightreign without performance hiccups.