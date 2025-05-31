Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT were launched as 1080p gaming GPUs from Team Red. They continue to pack enough rendering prowess to handle the latest titles, such as Elden Ring Nightreign, without performance hiccups. The new FromSoftware, like the 2022 original, is locked at 60 FPS, giving gamers ample freedom to crank up the graphics settings without losing a bunch of performance. A few settings tweaks, however, are necessary for those on weaker hardware.

Ad

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings combinations for the 7600 and 7600 XT. Use the lists to quickly get started.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600

The AMD RX 7600 is a capable gaming GPU for playing Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 was launched for budget 1080p gaming in the last generation. We recommend you stick to this resolution in Elden Ring Nightreign for the best experience. A mix of High and Medium settings works best for the card at this resolution, as it maintains a stable 60 FPS without major stutters or frametime spikes.

Ad

Trending

The ideal settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT can play Elden Ring Nightreign at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)

The 7600 XT is a capable gaming GPU for 1080p. The GPU bundles 16 GB of VRAM, which helps crank up the remaining graphics settings to High without dipping below 60 FPS. You can even crank the resolution up to 1440p, if you have a capable monitor. However, the framerate might take a hit.

Ad

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

The AMD RX 7600 and 7600 XT continue to be capable 1080p gaming GPUs despite being a generation old. With the above settings applied, you can expect a superb experience in Elden Ring Nightreign without performance hiccups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More