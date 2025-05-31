Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT are brand-new 1440p and 4K gaming GPUs from Team Red. Powered by the RDNA 4 tech, these cards pack enough rendering prowess to play the latest AAA titles like Elden Ring Nightreign, while being much cheaper than the RTX 50 series. The new FromSoftware title is locked to 60 FPS, which helps gamers crank up settings without losing out on a high-framerate experience.

We have listed the ideal settings options for the 9070 and 9070 XT in this article for you to quickly get started.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 9070

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 can play Elden Ring Nightreign comfortably at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 was launched for 1440p gaming, however, it is quite capable at 4K resolutions. Given that Elden Ring Nightreign won't run at anything more than 60 FPS anyway, it's recommended to crank up the resolutions. The High settings work best for the card.

The ideal settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 9070 XT

The 9070 XT can maintain 60 FPS in Elden Ring Nightreign comfortably at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is about 10% more powerful than its non-XT sibling. However, given the 9070 can comfortably run Elden Ring at 4K 60 FPS, we don't believe there's room for further improvement on the costlier card. The High settings work best for the GPU at 4K.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Overall, both the 9070 and 9070 XT are some of the most powerful GPUs in the market currently. They have been designed to handle the latest titles at the highest settings without breaking a sweat. Elden Ring Nightreign is no exception, as the cards power through the game without hiccups at 4K.

