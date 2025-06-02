Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop and RTX 3050 Ti laptop

The Nvidia RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs are entry-level gaming devices from a couple of generations ago. Despite being replaced by more capable alternatives, these budget laptops still do reasonably well in some of the latest AAA titles, such as Elden Ring Nightreign. However, you must crank down the graphics options to maintain a stable framerate.
In this article, we have listed the ideal settings lists for the two 50-class GPUs. You can use these options to quickly get started with the title.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop
The Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming a couple of generations ago. These days, it has to rely heavily on DLSS Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation to deliver playable framerates in demanding titles. In games like Elden Ring, which supports neither of these AI technologies, performance may be problematic unless you crank down the graphics settings.
We recommend a mix of Low and Mid video settings for an ideal experience. The graphical fidelity takes a hit, but you can maintain a 40-50 FPS experience with this settings list.
The ideal graphics options are as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: Low
- Antialiasing quality: Medium
- SSAO: Medium
- Depth of field: Medium
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: Medium
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: Medium
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop
The RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is barely faster than its slightly cheaper sibling. Since it's bottlenecked to the same 4 GB VRAM buffer, don't expect any higher performance on demanding video games such as Elden Ring Nightreign. We recommend a similar mix of Low and Medium settings at 1080p for an ideal experience.
The recommended settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs aren't the fastest on the market. However, they can still handle the latest games if you're willing to drop a few of the graphics settings. This specifically works for Elden Ring Nightreign, as the game is locked to 60 FPS.