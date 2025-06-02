  • home icon
Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop and RTX 3050 Ti laptop

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 20:39 GMT
The RTX 3050 laptop can play Elden Ring Nightreign at 1080p (Image via Amazon and FromSoftware)
The RTX 3050 laptop can play Elden Ring Nightreign at 1080p (Image via Amazon and FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs are entry-level gaming devices from a couple of generations ago. Despite being replaced by more capable alternatives, these budget laptops still do reasonably well in some of the latest AAA titles, such as Elden Ring Nightreign. However, you must crank down the graphics options to maintain a stable framerate.

In this article, we have listed the ideal settings lists for the two 50-class GPUs. You can use these options to quickly get started with the title.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop

The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can play Elden Ring Nightreign with a few settings tweaks (Image via FromSoftware)
The RTX 3050 laptop GPU can play Elden Ring Nightreign with a few settings tweaks (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 laptop was launched for entry-level 1080p gaming a couple of generations ago. These days, it has to rely heavily on DLSS Super Resolution and FSR Frame Generation to deliver playable framerates in demanding titles. In games like Elden Ring, which supports neither of these AI technologies, performance may be problematic unless you crank down the graphics settings.

We recommend a mix of Low and Mid video settings for an ideal experience. The graphical fidelity takes a hit, but you can maintain a 40-50 FPS experience with this settings list.

The ideal graphics options are as follows:

  • Screen mode: Fullscreen
  • Display output: Native display
  • Limit mouse movement: On
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

  • Texture quality: Low
  • Antialiasing quality: Medium
  • SSAO: Medium
  • Depth of field: Medium
  • Motion blur: High
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Lighting quality: Medium
  • Effects quality: High
  • Volumetric lighting quality: Medium
  • Reflection quality: Medium
  • Water surface quality: High
  • Shader quality: High
  • Global illumination quality: High
  • Grass quality: Medium

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti laptop

The 3050 Ti laptop GPU handles Elden Ring Nighreign at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)
The 3050 Ti laptop GPU handles Elden Ring Nighreign at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)

The RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU is barely faster than its slightly cheaper sibling. Since it's bottlenecked to the same 4 GB VRAM buffer, don't expect any higher performance on demanding video games such as Elden Ring Nightreign. We recommend a similar mix of Low and Medium settings at 1080p for an ideal experience.

The recommended settings list is as follows:

  • Screen mode: Fullscreen
  • Display output: Native display
  • Limit mouse movement: On
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

  • Texture quality: High
  • Antialiasing quality: High
  • SSAO: High
  • Depth of field: High
  • Motion blur: High
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Lighting quality: High
  • Effects quality: High
  • Volumetric lighting quality: High
  • Reflection quality: High
  • Water surface quality: High
  • Shader quality: High
  • Global illumination quality: High
  • Grass quality: High

The RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPUs aren't the fastest on the market. However, they can still handle the latest games if you're willing to drop a few of the graphics settings. This specifically works for Elden Ring Nightreign, as the game is locked to 60 FPS.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

