5 best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops in 2024

The best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops can run most of the latest AAA titles with relevant ease. Though there might be some compromises in terms of performance, you can still game with decent graphics for the most part. Laptops running the RTX 3050 Ti GPU are a slight step down from RTX 3060 gaming laptops but aren't very far apart when it comes to performance.

Laptops with this GPU are relatively more affordable and offer great value for money considering how well they perform on most modern titles. This article will look into the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops that you can buy in 2024.

The best RTX 3050 Ti laptops

1) Asus ROG Strix G15 G513

The Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 is one of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops overall (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,299.99

First on our list of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops would be the Asus ROG Strix G15. It comes from the ROG line-up made for high-end gaming, the ROG Strix delivers when it comes to performance. It runs on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and has the RTX 3050 Ti GPU. You get 8GB RAM (upgradable up to 32GB) and 1TB storage, which is decent enough.

Specifications Asus ROG Strix G15 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 300Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ROM 1TB RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR4

Display-wise, you get a 15.6" FHD display with a refresh rate of a whopping 300Hz. Adaptive Sync allows for smoother gameplay and reduced lag. The laptop also looks incredible and has a great RGB lighting system, featuring on the logo, keyboard, and underneath the chassis.

Pros:

It features a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor that gives excellent gaming performance

Has a very high refresh rate and a stunning FHD display

It offers decent battery life for a gaming laptop

Cons:

It is one of the more expensive RTX 3050 Ti laptops

Quite bulky and heavy compared to some options

Here's the buying link.

2) MSI Katana GF76

MSI Katana GF76 - best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop in the display category (Image via MSI)

Price: $879.99

Next on our list is the MSI Katana GF76, from the Katana gaming series, meant for mid-range to heavy gaming. Like the Strix G15, the Katana offers incredible performance at a competitive price. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H and runs on the RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Its powerful hardware paired with the 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, make it one of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops available today.

Specifications MSI Katana GF76 Display 17.3-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-11800H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ROM 512GB RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

The Katana also features the largest screen in the list, with a 17.3" FHD display, it offers smooth visuals with its 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia DLSS, and Max-Q. Overall the Katana has a minimalistic design, featuring a single-color keyboard, and an all-black design, making it a great option for those who are not a fan of flashy aesthetics in most modern gaming laptops.

Pros:

It is a more affordable option that offers good performance with the RTX 3050 Ti

The laptop is relatively thin and light and is good for portability

Has a good build quality with a comfortable keyboard

Cons:

Has an overall average battery life

The display resolution could have been better considering it has a larger screen

Here's the buying link.

3) ASUS ZenBook Pro 15

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 - best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop for creative professionals (Image via Asus)

Price: $1,499.99

The ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 would be the next entry on our list of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops. Though not designed for gaming, the Zenbook Pro 15 has all the features that make it a good gaming laptop in terms of performance and display. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics, it can run most AAA titles with little to no compromises in performance.

Specifications ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 Display 15.6-inch, 4K, 60Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ROM 1TB RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

It features the highest resolution display on the list, with 4K resolution on a 15.6" 60Hz display. It produces vivid colors with its OLED HDR screen, which looks stunning even though it has a lower refresh rate compared to other options.

Pros:

Has a thin, light, and stylish design with excellent build quality

Features a powerful processor capable of high-quality creative work and gaming

Has the best display quality with great color accuracy

Cons:

Has a lower refresh rate compared to other options

It is more expensive than most RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops

Here's the buying link.

4) Gigabyte G5

Gigabyte G5 - best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops below $1000 (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $960.00

The next option on our list of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops is the Gigabyte G5, featuring the Intel Core i5-11400H processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Despite having a lower-powered CPU, the G5 still performs well thanks to its 16GB DDR4 RAM and powerful GPU. While it can run most AAA titles with ease, there would have to be some compromises in terms of quality and performance.

Specifications Gigabyte G5 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-11400H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ROM 512GB RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

It has a good display, featuring a 15.6" FHD screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. With DLSS and Max-Q support, you can expect smooth stutter-free visuals during gameplay. The laptop also has a great cooling system, with two fans and five heat pipes. It also features a great keyboard with 15 presets for backlit colors, giving your laptop a unique look.

Pros:

It offers good value for the price in terms of overall performance

Features a good display, suitable for smooth stutter-free gaming

Has a great keyboard and overall build quality

Cons:

Its processor could have been better for the price

The battery life is average

Here's the buying link.

5) Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 - best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop for a lower budget (Image via Acer)

Price: $699.99

Last on our list of the best RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptops would be the Acer Nitro 5. It is a popular choice in the budget laptop category and truly delivers when it comes to performance. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H and RTX 3050 Ti GPU, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is decent enough for mid-range gaming. There might have to be some compromises due to the weaker CPU in terms of graphics and performance of the game.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 Display 15.6-inch, FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti ROM 512GB RAM 16GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of display, it features a standard 15.6" FHD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate that offers lag-free visuals. Unfortunately, the Nitro 5 does not feature DLSS or Max-Q support, which affects overall performance and gameplay. Regardless, it remains a viable choice for budget-conscious gamers who want to experience games without breaking the bank.

Pros:

It is the most budget-friendly option on this list

Offers decent RTX 3050 Ti performance for the price

Cons:

The display quality is less impressive compared to other options

Build quality might feel less substantial

Here's the buying link.

Check out other laptop articles by Sportskeeda:

5 best gaming laptops for students in 2024 || 5 best RTX 3060 gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best RTX 4060 gaming laptops in 2024 || 5 best RTX 4050 gaming laptops in 2024