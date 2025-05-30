Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can comfortably play Elden Ring Nightreign despite being a couple of generations old. These cards were designed for 1080p gaming, a promise they continue to uphold in the latest titles. Fortunately, the new standalone FromSoftware title is based on the same engine as the 2020 game, which translates to a roughly similar framerate. Given that the 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle Elden Ring pretty well, the new game also runs without major performance hiccups.
In this article, we have summarized the ideal graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Follow the lists to quickly get started with the title.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 packs enough rendering power and VRAM to handle Elden Ring Nightreign at the highest graphics settings at 1080p. While you can crank up the resolution without missing a stable 60 FPS, we don't recommend it for the added stutters that you might face in more demanding areas.
For the graphics options, High works best — it ensures enough fidelity while keeping the game silky smooth at 60 FPS. The detailed settings recommendation are as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its 12 GB sibling. However, the performance delta isn't enough to play the new Elden Ring title at 1440p. We recommend playing at 1080p with a mix of High and Maximum settings applied. This mix gives a stable 60 FPS while squeezing out maximum graphics quality.
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: Maximum
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Maximum
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: Maximum
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Overall, the 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be capable GPUs for playing the latest titles, despite being a generation old. Elden Ring Nightreign is locked to 60 FPS, which helps gamers on older hardware. Given that the game is well-optimized and doesn't push graphical fidelity well beyond the 2020 title, the Ampere cards do a great job.