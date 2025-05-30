Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can comfortably play Elden Ring Nightreign despite being a couple of generations old. These cards were designed for 1080p gaming, a promise they continue to uphold in the latest titles. Fortunately, the new standalone FromSoftware title is based on the same engine as the 2020 game, which translates to a roughly similar framerate. Given that the 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle Elden Ring pretty well, the new game also runs without major performance hiccups.

In this article, we have summarized the ideal graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Follow the lists to quickly get started with the title.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

Elden Ring Nightreign can be quite demanding on PC (Image via FromSoftware)

The RTX 3060 packs enough rendering power and VRAM to handle Elden Ring Nightreign at the highest graphics settings at 1080p. While you can crank up the resolution without missing a stable 60 FPS, we don't recommend it for the added stutters that you might face in more demanding areas.

For the graphics options, High works best — it ensures enough fidelity while keeping the game silky smooth at 60 FPS. The detailed settings recommendation are as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can hit comfortable framerates with the highest settings in Elden Ring: Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its 12 GB sibling. However, the performance delta isn't enough to play the new Elden Ring title at 1440p. We recommend playing at 1080p with a mix of High and Maximum settings applied. This mix gives a stable 60 FPS while squeezing out maximum graphics quality.

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Maximum

Maximum Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Overall, the 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be capable GPUs for playing the latest titles, despite being a generation old. Elden Ring Nightreign is locked to 60 FPS, which helps gamers on older hardware. Given that the game is well-optimized and doesn't push graphical fidelity well beyond the 2020 title, the Ampere cards do a great job.

