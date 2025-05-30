  • home icon
Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 30, 2025 03:59 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable GPUs for playing Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware and Nvidia)
The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable GPUs for playing Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware and Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can comfortably play Elden Ring Nightreign despite being a couple of generations old. These cards were designed for 1080p gaming, a promise they continue to uphold in the latest titles. Fortunately, the new standalone FromSoftware title is based on the same engine as the 2020 game, which translates to a roughly similar framerate. Given that the 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle Elden Ring pretty well, the new game also runs without major performance hiccups.

In this article, we have summarized the ideal graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Follow the lists to quickly get started with the title.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

Elden Ring Nightreign can be quite demanding on PC (Image via FromSoftware)
Elden Ring Nightreign can be quite demanding on PC (Image via FromSoftware)

The RTX 3060 packs enough rendering power and VRAM to handle Elden Ring Nightreign at the highest graphics settings at 1080p. While you can crank up the resolution without missing a stable 60 FPS, we don't recommend it for the added stutters that you might face in more demanding areas.

For the graphics options, High works best — it ensures enough fidelity while keeping the game silky smooth at 60 FPS. The detailed settings recommendation are as follows:

  • Screen mode: Fullscreen
  • Display output: Native display
  • Limit mouse movement: On
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

  • Texture quality: High
  • Antialiasing quality: High
  • SSAO: High
  • Depth of field: High
  • Motion blur: High
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Lighting quality: High
  • Effects quality: High
  • Volumetric lighting quality: High
  • Reflection quality: High
  • Water surface quality: High
  • Shader quality: High
  • Global illumination quality: High
  • Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can hit comfortable framerates with the highest settings in Elden Ring: Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)
The RTX 3060 Ti can hit comfortable framerates with the highest settings in Elden Ring: Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its 12 GB sibling. However, the performance delta isn't enough to play the new Elden Ring title at 1440p. We recommend playing at 1080p with a mix of High and Maximum settings applied. This mix gives a stable 60 FPS while squeezing out maximum graphics quality.

  • Screen mode: Fullscreen
  • Display output: Native display
  • Limit mouse movement: On
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

  • Texture quality: High
  • Antialiasing quality: High
  • SSAO: High
  • Depth of field: Maximum
  • Motion blur: High
  • Shadow quality: Maximum
  • Lighting quality: High
  • Effects quality: Maximum
  • Volumetric lighting quality: High
  • Reflection quality: High
  • Water surface quality: High
  • Shader quality: High
  • Global illumination quality: High
  • Grass quality: High

Overall, the 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be capable GPUs for playing the latest titles, despite being a generation old. Elden Ring Nightreign is locked to 60 FPS, which helps gamers on older hardware. Given that the game is well-optimized and doesn't push graphical fidelity well beyond the 2020 title, the Ampere cards do a great job.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Quick Links

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
