Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are designed for 1080p gaming without compromises. They are some of the latest launches from Team Green, packed with improvements in the Blackwell architecture and the latest DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation technology. Beyond this, the gen-on-gen improvements over Ada Lovelace are thin, so don't expect massive performance improvements in games that don't utilize Nvidia's tech stack, like Elden Ring Nightreign.

To help you quickly get started, we have compiled the ideal settings lists for the two 60-class cards in this article.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM. The settings lists for RTX 5060 are speculated based on advertised benchmarks at the Computex launch event.

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060

The RTX 5060 might face some issues in playing Elden Ring Nightreign on launch day (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is being introduced to solely target 1080p gaming without compromises. Like the 4060, we expect the GPU to pull off 60 FPS experiences at 1440p in Elden Ring Nightreign, given the game shares a lot in common with the 2020 original. However, on launch day, there seem to be some performance hiccups on the latest Blackwell cards. Hence, it's best to stick to 1080p.

The detailed quality settings for the GPU are as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti

The RTX 5060 Ti can comfortably push 1440p in Elden Ring Nighreign (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is considerably more capable than the $299 card. Those on the 16 GB variant can comfortably crank up the graphics settings, given the game is locked to 60 FPS. However, given the reported performance issues, it's better to stick to the High settings. Once a patch is rolled out, consider upgrading to Maximum.

The detailed graphics settings for the game are as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

The 5060 and 5060 Ti are some of the latest mid-range gaming GPUs designed to handle the latest titles comfortably at high framerates. However, their native rendering performance has barely improved since the last generation. Titles that don't support DLSS 4 particularly face issues in hitting high framerates. While Elden Ring Nightreign falls into this category, it makes up for it with the 60 FPS lock. The above settings runs the game comfortably.

