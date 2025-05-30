Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are designed for 1080p gaming without compromises. They are some of the latest launches from Team Green, packed with improvements in the Blackwell architecture and the latest DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation technology. Beyond this, the gen-on-gen improvements over Ada Lovelace are thin, so don't expect massive performance improvements in games that don't utilize Nvidia's tech stack, like Elden Ring Nightreign.
To help you quickly get started, we have compiled the ideal settings lists for the two 60-class cards in this article.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM. The settings lists for RTX 5060 are speculated based on advertised benchmarks at the Computex launch event.
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060
The Nvidia RTX 5060 is being introduced to solely target 1080p gaming without compromises. Like the 4060, we expect the GPU to pull off 60 FPS experiences at 1440p in Elden Ring Nightreign, given the game shares a lot in common with the 2020 original. However, on launch day, there seem to be some performance hiccups on the latest Blackwell cards. Hence, it's best to stick to 1080p.
The detailed quality settings for the GPU are as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is considerably more capable than the $299 card. Those on the 16 GB variant can comfortably crank up the graphics settings, given the game is locked to 60 FPS. However, given the reported performance issues, it's better to stick to the High settings. Once a patch is rolled out, consider upgrading to Maximum.
The detailed graphics settings for the game are as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
The 5060 and 5060 Ti are some of the latest mid-range gaming GPUs designed to handle the latest titles comfortably at high framerates. However, their native rendering performance has barely improved since the last generation. Titles that don't support DLSS 4 particularly face issues in hitting high framerates. While Elden Ring Nightreign falls into this category, it makes up for it with the 60 FPS lock. The above settings runs the game comfortably.