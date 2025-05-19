Nvidia RTX 5060 launch date, DLSS 4 updates, and more confirmed at Computex 2025

Nvidia has announced a few releases at Computex 2025, starting with the RTX 5060 desktop GPU. While this card was unveiled earlier this year alongside the RTX 5060 Ti, further details were postponed until May, which was announced at the tech event in Taiwan. With 8 GB of VRAM, all Blackwell features, and a $299 MSRP, the card will hit shelves on May 19. Beyond this, the company confirmed full availability of the RTX 50 series in all major locations, DLSS 4 library status, and updates to Doom: The Dark Ages tech stack.

Let's dissect everything new from Team Green this summer.

Nvidia confirms RTX 5060 desktop GPU launch date

The RTX 5060 desktop GPUs will launch on May 19 (Image via Nvidia)

At the forefront of all the new launches is the RTX 5060. The company is introducing the 8 GB card starting today, May 19, in laptops and desktops. The card will target 1080p gaming at 100+ FPS and relies heavily on frame generation and DLSS magic to do that.

The RTX 5060 targets high-framerate 1080p gaming (Image via Nvidia)

While 8 GB of VRAM has shown its age for a while now, frame generation is being marketed as the savior. The GPU does hit high average frame rates in the latest titles. However, as noted in our Doom: The Dark Ages performance review for the RTX 5060 Ti, the added latency could downgrade the experience. More importantly, there's a host of games that don't support DLSS 4. Performance in those titles would marginally improve over the RTX 4060.

Prices start at $279, and the card is available for purchase from key retailers.

RTX 50 series laptops are now fully available

AI-focused and gaming Blackwell laptops have fully launched as well (Image via Nvidia)

Beyond desktop GPUs, the full RTX 50 Blackwell laptop series is now available. Nvidia showcased designs from key partners, such as Dell, Razer, MSI, and Asus, at Computex. You can visit the respective booths to try out the new devices, which now pack significantly better battery life, power efficiency, and AI capabilities.

Nvidia has switched to a new AI tuning software to manage the TGP. This means the maximum power limit of the graphics processor dynamically adapts to the task at hand. In not-so-demanding titles, the maximum power limit could remain 10- 20W below the advertised rating to protect the battery and components while delivering a "good-enough" experience. The result, however, could be the GPUs underperforming what they're capable of.

Doom The Dark Ages set to get path tracing update in June

Doom The Dark Ages will get its path tracing patch in June (Image via Nvidia)

Coming to new software updates, Doom: The Dark Ages is set to get the full Nvidia features, with the missing technologies arriving next month. The game already supports DLSS 4 with frame generation. As noted in our RTX 5080 performance review for the Bethesda title, hitting 200+ FPS is a breeze despite the game being extremely demanding at 4K resolutions.

Nvidia announced the path tracing feature support in June. This would rank Doom among a handful of titles that support the fully simulated lighting tech, which improves visuals significantly. However, as seen in Cyberpunk 2077, path tracing can be insanely demanding and even bring an RTX 5090 to its knees. However, with frame generation, things will be different.

DLSS 4 library now spans 125 games and apps (Image via Nvidia)

The last update from Team Green detailed the state of the DLSS 4 library. Nvidia has been hard at work to increase titles supporting their latest AI advancements. The latest stack is currently supported by over 125 games and apps, including Avowed, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, The Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remastered, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's The Finals, and more. A few more titles will enter the list soon, such as inZOI, Crimson Desert, Roadcraft, and Portal with RTX.

That's all Nvidia had for gamers at Computex this year. There's more in the stack for their server and enthusiast-grade hardware lineups.

