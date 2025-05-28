Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

F1 25, like older F1 iterations, is optimized well to run on budget GPUs like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. You can expect solid gameplay at resolutions like 1080p on these cards. However, with slightly redone graphics, the game is getting a bit more demanding, which helps it get the most out of the latest high-end PC hardware. However, this means players with older or more modest hardware need to crank down the graphics settings to maintain similar framerates.
To help you skip the trial-and-error and start racing right away, we have compiled the ideal settings to run the game on the Ampere-based 60-class pixel pushers from Nvidia.
Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570).
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB was launched for budget 1080p gaming. We recommend sticking to that resolution in F1 25. With ray tracing and path tracing turned off and the High graphics preset applied, you can expect a balanced 50-60 FPS experience in the game. For a smooth 60 FPS experience, set DLSS to Quality.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: Quality
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: Medium
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: Medium
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its cheaper 12 GB sibling and can handle F1 25 at slightly higher framerates. However, we recommend a similar set of graphics options with a few advanced settings cranked up to Ultra High for improved fidelity. As earlier, you can use DLSS Quality to maintain a consistent 60 FPS feed.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: Quality
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: Ultra High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Overall, the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are mid-range gaming GPUs from a couple of generations back. They are showing their age in some of the latest titles. However, by cranking a few of the settings, you can still get a stable 60 FPS at 1080p resolutions in F1 25 using these cards.