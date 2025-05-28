Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

F1 25, like older F1 iterations, is optimized well to run on budget GPUs like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. You can expect solid gameplay at resolutions like 1080p on these cards. However, with slightly redone graphics, the game is getting a bit more demanding, which helps it get the most out of the latest high-end PC hardware. However, this means players with older or more modest hardware need to crank down the graphics settings to maintain similar framerates.

To help you skip the trial-and-error and start racing right away, we have compiled the ideal settings to run the game on the Ampere-based 60-class pixel pushers from Nvidia.

Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570).

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can play F1 25 comfortably at FHD resolution (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB was launched for budget 1080p gaming. We recommend sticking to that resolution in F1 25. With ray tracing and path tracing turned off and the High graphics preset applied, you can expect a balanced 50-60 FPS experience in the game. For a smooth 60 FPS experience, set DLSS to Quality.

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: Quality

Quality Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: Medium

Medium Trees: High

High Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

F1 25 plays well at 1080p on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Electronic Arts)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its cheaper 12 GB sibling and can handle F1 25 at slightly higher framerates. However, we recommend a similar set of graphics options with a few advanced settings cranked up to Ultra High for improved fidelity. As earlier, you can use DLSS Quality to maintain a consistent 60 FPS feed.

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: Quality

Quality Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: High

High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Overall, the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are mid-range gaming GPUs from a couple of generations back. They are showing their age in some of the latest titles. However, by cranking a few of the settings, you can still get a stable 60 FPS at 1080p resolutions in F1 25 using these cards.

