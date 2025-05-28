  • home icon
  Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 28, 2025 17:34 GMT
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle F1 25 at 1080p (Image via Electronic Arts and Nvidia)
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti can handle F1 25 at 1080p (Image via Electronic Arts and Nvidia)

F1 25, like older F1 iterations, is optimized well to run on budget GPUs like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. You can expect solid gameplay at resolutions like 1080p on these cards. However, with slightly redone graphics, the game is getting a bit more demanding, which helps it get the most out of the latest high-end PC hardware. However, this means players with older or more modest hardware need to crank down the graphics settings to maintain similar framerates.

To help you skip the trial-and-error and start racing right away, we have compiled the ideal settings to run the game on the Ampere-based 60-class pixel pushers from Nvidia.

Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570).

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can play F1 25 comfortably at FHD resolution (Image via Electronic Arts)
The RTX 3060 can play F1 25 comfortably at FHD resolution (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB was launched for budget 1080p gaming. We recommend sticking to that resolution in F1 25. With ray tracing and path tracing turned off and the High graphics preset applied, you can expect a balanced 50-60 FPS experience in the game. For a smooth 60 FPS experience, set DLSS to Quality.

Video mode

  • Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect ratio: Auto
  • Vsync: Off
  • Vsync interval: Auto
  • Refresh rate: Auto
  • Frame rate limit: Off
  • Maximum FPS: 120
  • Output monitor: 1
  • Anisotropic filtering: 16x
  • Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
  • Anti-aliasing: Quality
  • Frame generation: Off
  • DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off
  • Dynamic resolution: Off
  • Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
  • Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
  • Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

  • Gamma Adjustment: 100
  • Motion Blur Strength: 20
  • Steering Animation: On
  • Video Mode: Default
  • Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
  • HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

  • Detail Preset: Custom
  • Path Tracing: Off
  • Ray Reconstruction: Off
  • Ray Traced Shadows: Off
  • Ray Traced Reflections: Off
  • Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
  • Ray Traced DDGI: Off
  • Lighting Quality: High
  • Post Process: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Particles: High
  • Crowd: High
  • Mirrors: High
  • Car and Helmet Reflections: High
  • Weather Effects: High
  • Ground Cover: Medium
  • Trees: High
  • Skidmarks: Medium
  • Skidmarks Blending: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Texture Streaming: High
  • Variable Rate Shading: On
  • High Quality Hair: Off
  • NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

F1 25 plays well at 1080p on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Electronic Arts)
F1 25 plays well at 1080p on the RTX 3060 Ti (Image via Electronic Arts)

The RTX 3060 Ti is a bit more capable than its cheaper 12 GB sibling and can handle F1 25 at slightly higher framerates. However, we recommend a similar set of graphics options with a few advanced settings cranked up to Ultra High for improved fidelity. As earlier, you can use DLSS Quality to maintain a consistent 60 FPS feed.

Video mode

  • Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect ratio: Auto
  • Vsync: Off
  • Vsync interval: Auto
  • Refresh rate: Auto
  • Frame rate limit: Off
  • Maximum FPS: 120
  • Output monitor: 1
  • Anisotropic filtering: 16x
  • Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
  • Anti-aliasing: Quality
  • Frame generation: Off
  • DLSS Multi-frame generation: Off
  • Dynamic resolution: Off
  • Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
  • Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
  • Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

  • Gamma Adjustment: 100
  • Motion Blur Strength: 20
  • Steering Animation: On
  • Video Mode: Default
  • Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
  • HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

  • Detail Preset: High
  • Path Tracing: Off
  • Ray Reconstruction: Off
  • Ray Traced Shadows: Off
  • Ray Traced Reflections: Off
  • Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
  • Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
  • Ray Traced DDGI: Off
  • Lighting Quality: Ultra High
  • Post Process: High
  • Shadows: Ultra High
  • Particles: High
  • Crowd: High
  • Mirrors: High
  • Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
  • Weather Effects: Ultra High
  • Ground Cover: Ultra High
  • Trees: High
  • Skidmarks: Ultra High
  • Skidmarks Blending: On
  • Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Texture Streaming: High
  • Variable Rate Shading: Off
  • High Quality Hair: On
  • NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Overall, the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are mid-range gaming GPUs from a couple of generations back. They are showing their age in some of the latest titles. However, by cranking a few of the settings, you can still get a stable 60 FPS at 1080p resolutions in F1 25 using these cards.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

