Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are designed to tackle the latest video games at 1080p resolutions. Although they are a generation old, you can expect good performance in the title without major hiccups. However, this is subject to a few critical settings tweaks to prevent framerates from tanking in the middle of a race. The latest EA Sports release has gotten a bit demanding since F1 24. The good news, on the other hand, is that you get DLSS Frame Generation to help with poor performance. This helps stay above 60 FPS comfortably.
In this article, we have summarized the ideal video and graphics options to follow for the 4060 and 4060 Ti. With these, you can quickly get started without a major trial and error.
Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570).
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 is designed for 1080p gaming. With 8 GB VRAM, it gives serious issues in higher resolutions, making FHD the ideal resolution for F1 25. We recommend High settings coupled with DLSS set to Quality for the best experience. You may turn on DLSS Frame Generation to hit high framerates, based on framerate preferences.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: Quality
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: 2x
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: Medium
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: Medium
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 and the 16 GB video cards are slightly more capable than their $299 sibling. Over the board, a similar settings list works best for these Ada Lovelace cards, with a few graphics options cranked up to Ultra High to utilize the extra rendering horsepower.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: Quality
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: 2x
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
These settings work best for the last-generation 60-class cards. These cards still pack enough rendering prowess to play the latest titles at almost the highest graphics options without major performance hiccups. With DLSS frame generation, you can consistently maintain high framerates.