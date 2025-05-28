Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are designed to tackle the latest video games at 1080p resolutions. Although they are a generation old, you can expect good performance in the title without major hiccups. However, this is subject to a few critical settings tweaks to prevent framerates from tanking in the middle of a race. The latest EA Sports release has gotten a bit demanding since F1 24. The good news, on the other hand, is that you get DLSS Frame Generation to help with poor performance. This helps stay above 60 FPS comfortably.

Ad

In this article, we have summarized the ideal video and graphics options to follow for the 4060 and 4060 Ti. With these, you can quickly get started without a major trial and error.

Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570).

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

F1 25 plays comfortably at 1080p on the RTX 4060 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is designed for 1080p gaming. With 8 GB VRAM, it gives serious issues in higher resolutions, making FHD the ideal resolution for F1 25. We recommend High settings coupled with DLSS set to Quality for the best experience. You may turn on DLSS Frame Generation to hit high framerates, based on framerate preferences.

Ad

Trending

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: Quality

Quality Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: 2x

2x Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Ad

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: Medium

Medium Trees: High

High Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti can handle F1 25 at both 1080p and 1440p (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 and the 16 GB video cards are slightly more capable than their $299 sibling. Over the board, a similar settings list works best for these Ada Lovelace cards, with a few graphics options cranked up to Ultra High to utilize the extra rendering horsepower.

Ad

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: Quality

Quality Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: 2x

2x Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Ad

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: High

High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

These settings work best for the last-generation 60-class cards. These cards still pack enough rendering prowess to play the latest titles at almost the highest graphics options without major performance hiccups. With DLSS frame generation, you can consistently maintain high framerates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More