Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti can handle modern video games like F1 25 with little performance hiccups. They are primarily designed for FHD gaming at high framerates, especially with DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation turned on. The new racing title from Electronic Arts ships with the technology from Day 1, making triple-digit framerates possible on the latest 60-class pixel pushers. However, you need to adjust the other settings accordingly for a balanced experience. F1 can be quite demanding at the highest graphics options, and if DLSS multiplies from a low base FPS, the experience can be far from ideal.
To help you get quickly started with the title, we have compiled the best settings combinations for running it on the 5060 and 5060 Ti in this article.
Note: The settings recommended in this article work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570). The settings list for RTX 5060 is speculated based on advertised video game benchmarks at the Computex launch event.
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060
The Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GB has been designed for 1080p gaming. However, VRAM buffer limitations are suspected to prevent it from being a competitive option at higher resolutions. We recommend sticking to FHD for the best experience with this card in F1 25.
Using the High graphics preset with ray tracing turned off, you can get a high framerate in this game at native settings. For triple-digit FPS, we expect 3x DLSS Multi-frame Generation to do the trick. On other 60-class Blackwell cards, this smoothens the game enough to turn on DLAA, which improves picture quality beyond native.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: 3x
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: Medium
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: Medium
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost
Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti packs a bit more rendering prowess than the base variant. While we recommend sticking to a mix of ray tracing turned off and using the High-Ultra High settings preset for the 8 GB variant, you can use all Ultra High options on the 16 GB offering. The extra video memory buffer offered by the latter allows for much better visual fidelity.
Video mode
- Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Vsync: Off
- Vsync interval: Auto
- Refresh rate: Auto
- Frame rate limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120
- Output monitor: 1
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Frame generation: Off
- DLSS Multi-frame generation: 3x
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto
- Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50
Graphics settings
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: Ultra High
- Crowd: Ultra High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: Ultra High
- Skidmarks: Ultra High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost
The RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are among the latest video cards on the market and have been designed to handle titles like F1 25 with ease. With the above graphics options applied, you can expect a decent mix of performance and visual quality in EA's latest racing title.