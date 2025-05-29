Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti can handle modern video games like F1 25 with little performance hiccups. They are primarily designed for FHD gaming at high framerates, especially with DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation turned on. The new racing title from Electronic Arts ships with the technology from Day 1, making triple-digit framerates possible on the latest 60-class pixel pushers. However, you need to adjust the other settings accordingly for a balanced experience. F1 can be quite demanding at the highest graphics options, and if DLSS multiplies from a low base FPS, the experience can be far from ideal.

To help you get quickly started with the title, we have compiled the best settings combinations for running it on the 5060 and 5060 Ti in this article.

Note: The settings recommended in this article work best for systems meeting the minimum settings recommendation for F1 25 (Intel Core i5-6400/Ryzen 3 1200 + GTX 1060 6 GB/RX 570). The settings list for RTX 5060 is speculated based on advertised video game benchmarks at the Computex launch event.

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060

The Nvidia RTX 5060 could run F1 25 at high framerates (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GB has been designed for 1080p gaming. However, VRAM buffer limitations are suspected to prevent it from being a competitive option at higher resolutions. We recommend sticking to FHD for the best experience with this card in F1 25.

Using the High graphics preset with ray tracing turned off, you can get a high framerate in this game at native settings. For triple-digit FPS, we expect 3x DLSS Multi-frame Generation to do the trick. On other 60-class Blackwell cards, this smoothens the game enough to turn on DLAA, which improves picture quality beyond native.

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: 3x

3x Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: Medium

Medium Trees: High

High Skidmarks: Medium

Medium Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost

Best F1 25 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti

F1 25 runs well on both the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB variants (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti packs a bit more rendering prowess than the base variant. While we recommend sticking to a mix of ray tracing turned off and using the High-Ultra High settings preset for the 8 GB variant, you can use all Ultra High options on the 16 GB offering. The extra video memory buffer offered by the latter allows for much better visual fidelity.

Video mode

Display adapter: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Vsync: Off

Off Vsync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Auto

Auto Frame rate limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120

120 Output monitor: 1

1 Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Frame generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi-frame generation: 3x

3x Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target FPS: Auto

Auto Dynamic resolution profile: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution minimum scale: 50

Graphics settings

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: High

High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: Ultra High

Ultra High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: On + Boost

The RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are among the latest video cards on the market and have been designed to handle titles like F1 25 with ease. With the above graphics options applied, you can expect a decent mix of performance and visual quality in EA's latest racing title.

