Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings offer a fair bit of variation and depth. Users can customize their controller settings, choosing from options such as an inverted control scheme to adjust and/or disable controller vibrations entirely. Keep in mind that while this sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake offers a decent amount of customization, readers are ultimately encouraged to experiment and choose settings on their own.
Regardless, a set of optimal Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings can be found below.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings you need to change
A full breakdown of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings can be found below, detailing their various options and recommended settings:
- Trigger Effect Function: Adjusts the strength of the Dualsense’s Adaptive Triggers. Choose a value from a range of 0 to 3 (0 for entirely disabling the effect and 3 to obtain the full effect). It is recommended to keep this function at Level 2.
- Motion Sensor Function: Toggle the motion sensor on or off. It is recommended to disable this function.
- Swap Guard & Command Shortcuts Buttons: Swap R1 and L1 buttons for Guard and Shortcut menus, respectively. Change as per your preference.
- Issuing Commands: Choose between holding or tapping L2/R2 to issue commands to allies. It's recommended to keep the setting as is, with the default “Commands Menu” preset.
- Responsiveness: Adjusts camera sensitivity. It's recommended to keep it at the default value of 3.
- Horizontal Camera Controls: Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal is recommended.
- Vertical Camera Controls: Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal control is recommended.
- Lock-On Controls: Use R3 to lock onto a target and the Right Analog stick to switch between targets. An alternative option is to use the Left/Right D-Pad buttons to switch targets, in addition to the Up/Down D-Pad buttons to swap between playable characters. The D-Pad controls are recommended.
- Lock-On Switching: Choose between selecting targets in order or freely using the Right Analog Stick. Make sure to choose Targets in Order.
- Transmission Dialogue Playback Device: Choose between Controller or Standard Speakers. Given the off-putting nature of the Dualsense speakers, you should route all audio through the external speakers.
- Vibration: Toggle vibration on or off. For most players, leaving this setting enabled is a good idea. You can also adjust Vibration Settings for several in-game options from a scale of 0 to 10. 0 disables vibrations entirely, while 10 has them enabled with maximum effect.
For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, news, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.