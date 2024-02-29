Best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings offer a fair bit of variation and depth. Users can customize their controller settings, choosing from options such as an inverted control scheme to adjust and/or disable controller vibrations entirely. Keep in mind that while this sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake offers a decent amount of customization, readers are ultimately encouraged to experiment and choose settings on their own.

Regardless, a set of optimal Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings can be found below.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings you need to change

An overview of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings (Image via Square Enix)

A full breakdown of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PS5 controller settings can be found below, detailing their various options and recommended settings:

Trigger Effect Function : Adjusts the strength of the Dualsense’s Adaptive Triggers. Choose a value from a range of 0 to 3 (0 for entirely disabling the effect and 3 to obtain the full effect). It is recommended to keep this function at Level 2.

: Adjusts the strength of the Dualsense’s Adaptive Triggers. Choose a value from a range of 0 to 3 (0 for entirely disabling the effect and 3 to obtain the full effect). It is recommended to keep this function at Level 2. Motion Sensor Function : Toggle the motion sensor on or off. It is recommended to disable this function.

: Toggle the motion sensor on or off. It is recommended to disable this function. Swap Guard & Command Shortcuts Buttons : Swap R1 and L1 buttons for Guard and Shortcut menus, respectively. Change as per your preference.

: Swap R1 and L1 buttons for Guard and Shortcut menus, respectively. Change as per your preference. Issuing Commands : Choose between holding or tapping L2/R2 to issue commands to allies. It's recommended to keep the setting as is, with the default “Commands Menu” preset.

: Choose between holding or tapping L2/R2 to issue commands to allies. It's recommended to keep the setting as is, with the default “Commands Menu” preset. Responsiveness : Adjusts camera sensitivity. It's recommended to keep it at the default value of 3.

: Adjusts camera sensitivity. It's recommended to keep it at the default value of 3. Horizontal Camera Controls : Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal is recommended.

: Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal is recommended. Vertical Camera Controls : Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal control is recommended.

: Choose between Normal and Inverted controls. Normal control is recommended. Lock-On Controls : Use R3 to lock onto a target and the Right Analog stick to switch between targets. An alternative option is to use the Left/Right D-Pad buttons to switch targets, in addition to the Up/Down D-Pad buttons to swap between playable characters. The D-Pad controls are recommended.

: Use R3 to lock onto a target and the Right Analog stick to switch between targets. An alternative option is to use the Left/Right D-Pad buttons to switch targets, in addition to the Up/Down D-Pad buttons to swap between playable characters. The D-Pad controls are recommended. Lock-On Switching : Choose between selecting targets in order or freely using the Right Analog Stick. Make sure to choose Targets in Order.

: Choose between selecting targets in order or freely using the Right Analog Stick. Make sure to choose Targets in Order. Transmission Dialogue Playback Device : Choose between Controller or Standard Speakers. Given the off-putting nature of the Dualsense speakers, you should route all audio through the external speakers.

: Choose between Controller or Standard Speakers. Given the off-putting nature of the Dualsense speakers, you should route all audio through the external speakers. Vibration: Toggle vibration on or off. For most players, leaving this setting enabled is a good idea. You can also adjust Vibration Settings for several in-game options from a scale of 0 to 10. 0 disables vibrations entirely, while 10 has them enabled with maximum effect.

For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides, news, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.