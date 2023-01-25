Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is a flagship video card based on the RDNA 2 architecture. It is a slightly bumped-up version of the RX 6900 XT that's better than the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and close to the RTX 3090.

Forspoken can be played without major frame drops with the RX 6950 XT. The card can easily handle the game in 4K without compromising visual fidelity. However, since the title is rather demanding, gamers cannot expect to max it out.

Like most AAA titles, Forspoken has multiple customization settings that can make fine-tuning the game a chore. This guide will list the best settings for the Radeon 6950 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is one of the best cards to play Forspoken

The Radeon RX 6950 XT currently ranks among the most expensive and powerful cards on the market. Although the RX 7900 XTX has replaced it, the GPU remains one of the best options for gaming.

Here's a compilation of the best settings for 4K 30 FPS gameplay in the following list. The card can handle the title in 4K without hiccups.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6950 XT at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160

: Set it to 3840x2160 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On

On Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High

High Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Buy the RX 6950 XT from Amazon (for the US and internationally)

Some might want to play Forspoken at above 30 FPS. Note that the game is poorly optimized, so one might have to drop the framerate to get above 60 FPS in the title.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6950 XT at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440

: Set it to 2560x1440 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: 1

1 Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: On

On Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: High

High Texture Memory: Ultra-high

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: High

High Texture Filtering: High

Post Filters

Reflections: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: High

High Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

MrMattyPlays @G27Status I present to you *actual* dialogue from Forspoken I present to you *actual* dialogue from Forspoken https://t.co/IzygNHHM2T

The RX 6950 XT is among the fastest cards ever made. Thus, any gamer with this GPU is in for a treat while playing Forspoken.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes