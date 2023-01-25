Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The Radeon RX 6950 XT is a flagship video card based on the RDNA 2 architecture. It is a slightly bumped-up version of the RX 6900 XT that's better than the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and close to the RTX 3090.
Forspoken can be played without major frame drops with the RX 6950 XT. The card can easily handle the game in 4K without compromising visual fidelity. However, since the title is rather demanding, gamers cannot expect to max it out.
Like most AAA titles, Forspoken has multiple customization settings that can make fine-tuning the game a chore. This guide will list the best settings for the Radeon 6950 XT.
The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is one of the best cards to play Forspoken
The Radeon RX 6950 XT currently ranks among the most expensive and powerful cards on the market. Although the RX 7900 XTX has replaced it, the GPU remains one of the best options for gaming.
Here's a compilation of the best settings for 4K 30 FPS gameplay in the following list. The card can handle the title in 4K without hiccups.
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6950 XT at the highest quality
Display
- Resolution: Set it to 3840x2160
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: 1
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: High
- Texture Memory: Ultra-high
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: On
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: High
- Texture Filtering: High
Post Filters
- Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Standard
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.
Some might want to play Forspoken at above 30 FPS. Note that the game is poorly optimized, so one might have to drop the framerate to get above 60 FPS in the title.
Best graphics settings for Forspoken with RX 6950 XT at high framerates
Display
- Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Gamma: As per your preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Select Main Display: 1
- Color Filter Options: As per your preference
- Filter Strength: As per your preference
Rendering
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Model Memory: High
- Texture Memory: Ultra-high
Image Quality
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Sharpness: 0.80
- Render Resolution: 100%
- Model Detail Level: High
- Texture Filtering: High
Post Filters
- Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Fog Quality: Standard
- Cloud Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: Standard
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA
The RX 6950 XT is among the fastest cards ever made. Thus, any gamer with this GPU is in for a treat while playing Forspoken.
