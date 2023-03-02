Best Fortnite graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super in 2023

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are formidable video cards for playing the latest games on the market, even years after their launch. They are rendering powerhouses for 1080p gaming and can run most titles at higher resolutions like 1440p and even 4K.
Fortnite has gotten very graphics-intensive over the last couple of years. Thus, the 2080 and 2080 Super might not be able to hit as many frames in Chapter 4 as they could upon launch. However, with some tweaks and temporal upscaling, gamers can expect a solid playable experience in the game.
Listed below are the best graphics settings to achieve the same in Fortnite.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are solid cards for competitive games like Fortnite
Competitive gaming requires a ton of graphics horsepower, mainly rasterization performance.
The 2080 and 2080 Super rank among the fastest in the market in this aspect. It is no wonder that gamers can play Fortnite at playable framerates without sacrificing the game's incredible visuals.
Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD
With the RTX 2080, the game runs at a high framerate in 1080p with the following settings applied:
Display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Unlimited
- Rendering mode: DirectX 12
Graphics
- Brightness: As per preference
- User Interface contrast: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Color blind strength: As per preference
- Motion blur: As per preference
Graphics Quality
- Quality presets: High
- Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- 3D resolution: 66%
- Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
- Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
- Virtual shadows: High
- Global illumination: Lumen High
- Reflections: Lumen High
- View distance: Far
- Textures: High
- Auto download high-resolution textures: On
- High-resolution texture reminders: On
- Effects: High
- Post processing: High
- Hardware ray tracing: Off
Advanced Graphics
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Use GPU crash debugging: Off
- Latency markers: Off
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD
The RTX 2080 can push out playable framerates at 1440p QHD resolution with the following settings applied:
Display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Unlimited
- Rendering mode: DirectX 12
Graphics
- Brightness: As per preference
- User Interface contrast: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Color blind strength: As per preference
- Motion blur: As per preference
Graphics Quality
- Quality presets: High
- Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- 3D resolution: 66%
- Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
- Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
- Virtual shadows: High
- Global illumination: Lumen High
- Reflections: Lumen High
- View distance: Far
- Textures: High
- Auto download high-resolution textures: On
- High-resolution texture reminders: On
- Effects: High
- Post processing: High
- Hardware ray tracing: Off
Advanced Graphics
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Use GPU crash debugging: Off
- Latency markers: Off
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD
At 1080p, the RTX 2080 Super can pretty much max out Fortnite. With some DLSS upscaling, gamers can get a solid framerate with the following settings:
Display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Unlimited
- Rendering mode: DirectX 12
Graphics
- Brightness: As per preference
- User Interface contrast: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Color blind strength: As per preference
- Motion blur: As per preference
Graphics Quality
- Quality presets: Custom
- Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- 3D resolution: 66%
- Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
- Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
- Virtual shadows: Epic
- Global illumination: Lumen High
- Reflections: Lumen High
- View distance: Epic
- Textures: High
- Auto download high-resolution textures: On
- High-resolution texture reminders: On
- Effects: Epic
- Post processing: Epic
- Hardware ray tracing: Off
Advanced Graphics
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Use GPU crash debugging: Off
- Latency markers: Off
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD
Fortnite Chapter 4 can be very demanding at resolutions like QHD and 4K. However, the 2080 Super can hit playable framerates in 1440p with the following settings applied:
Display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)
- V-Sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Unlimited
- Rendering mode: DirectX 12
Graphics
- Brightness: As per preference
- User Interface contrast: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Color blind strength: As per preference
- Motion blur: As per preference
Graphics Quality
- Quality presets: High
- Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS
- Nvidia DLSS: Quality
- 3D resolution: 66%
- Dynamic 3D resolution: Off
- Nanite virtualized geometry: Off
- Virtual shadows: High
- Global illumination: Lumen High
- Reflections: Lumen High
- View distance: Far
- Textures: High
- Auto download high-resolution textures: On
- High-resolution texture reminders: On
- Effects: High
- Post processing: High
- Hardware ray tracing: Off
Advanced Graphics
- Show FPS: As per preference
- Use GPU crash debugging: Off
- Latency markers: Off
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are among the fastest video cards ever made. They are almost as powerful as the RTX 3060 Ti and 3070 GPUs from the Ampere lineup. Thus, it is no surprise that the cards can run all modern AAA titles just fine.
