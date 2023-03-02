Best Fortnite graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super in 2023

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are formidable video cards for playing the latest games on the market, even years after their launch. They are rendering powerhouses for 1080p gaming and can run most titles at higher resolutions like 1440p and even 4K.

Fortnite has gotten very graphics-intensive over the last couple of years. Thus, the 2080 and 2080 Super might not be able to hit as many frames in Chapter 4 as they could upon launch. However, with some tweaks and temporal upscaling, gamers can expect a solid playable experience in the game.

Listed below are the best graphics settings to achieve the same in Fortnite.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are solid cards for competitive games like Fortnite

Competitive gaming requires a ton of graphics horsepower, mainly rasterization performance.

The 2080 and 2080 Super rank among the fastest in the market in this aspect. It is no wonder that gamers can play Fortnite at playable framerates without sacrificing the game's incredible visuals.

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

With the RTX 2080, the game runs at a high framerate in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The RTX 2080 can push out playable framerates at 1440p QHD resolution with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

At 1080p, the RTX 2080 Super can pretty much max out Fortnite. With some DLSS upscaling, gamers can get a solid framerate with the following settings:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: Epic

Epic Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Epic

Epic Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: Epic

Epic Post processing: Epic

Epic Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 2080 Super graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

Fortnite Chapter 4 can be very demanding at resolutions like QHD and 4K. However, the 2080 Super can hit playable framerates in 1440p with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high-resolution textures: On

On High-resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are among the fastest video cards ever made. They are almost as powerful as the RTX 3060 Ti and 3070 GPUs from the Ampere lineup. Thus, it is no surprise that the cards can run all modern AAA titles just fine.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes