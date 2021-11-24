Best Thanksgiving and Black Friday gaming deals on Walmart and Best Buy

Just like every year, Black Friday is back, and it's bringing with it a slew of Black Friday deals,(including gaming deals) throughout the tech world.

Nearly all retailers and major brands are hosting huge discounts across their stores and web fronts, with deals on laptops, smartphones, consoles, and even accessories like gaming headsets and keyboards.

We will be listing the best gaming deals available across both Walmart and Best Buy. If you are specifically looking for PS5 gaming deals, visit this link, and for Nintendo-specific gaming deals click here.

Best gaming deals on Walmart and Best Buy

1). Xbox Controller (Series S/X version) DayStrike Camo- $54.99 (MRP $69.99)

The latest model of the tried and tested Xbox controller (compatible across the board from 2013's Xbox One to Windows 10 PCs) is up for a huge discount on Best Buy.

Features:

Sturdy Build & Premium Finish

Wired/Wireless (via Xbox adapter)/Bluetooth

Compatible with Xbox/PC/Android

2). Turtle Beach Recon 200 Headset- $29.99 (MRP $59.99)

This gaming headset by Turtle Beach is compatible across the board (from Xbox to PS4 to PC and Mobile)

Features:

Surround Sound (Windows Sonic and Dolby Atmos)

Flip-up to mute Mic

3). Red Dead Redemption 2 (Standard Edition) PS4/Xbox- $19.99 (MRP $59.99)

One of the most critically acclaimed games ever. With a Metacritic score of 97, this game won 175 awards and a few million hearts.

Features:

Vast and Immersive Open World

Graphics close Photo - Realism

One of the best storylines in video game history

One of the best characters in video game history

4). Lenovo Legion 5 (17.3", Ryzen 5 5600h, GTX 1650)- $699 (MRP $909)

One of the best gaming laptops available on the market, the Lenovo Legion 5 has been showered with positive reviews and recommendations since its launch.

Features:

Latest Ryzen 5 CPU

Best in Class Cooling (CoolFront 3.0)

17.3" 144hz 1920*1080 display w/ 72% NTSC.

5). Cyberpower SLC10900 PC $2,199.99 (MRP $2,499.99)

This liquid-cooled prebuilt system by Cyberpower is up for sale, at $2,199.99 on Walmart. Equipped with the latest specs, this one is both the beauty and the beast.

Features:

Intel Core i7 11700KF

Nvidia RTX 3070ti

32 GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD

