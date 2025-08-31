5 best gaming laptop GPUs to buy in 2025

The laptop GPU market is different from its desktop alternative. Power limits are important, and cooling is crucial to maintain sustained performance. Moreover, you'll be stuck with whatever you buy, so put some thought before pulling the trigger. In mid-2025, you get a wild mix of new RTX 50-series cards, solid RTX 40-series options, and AMD's surprisingly competitive mobile GPUs to choose from. That's a lot of options, so let's find out what's best.

Ad

We've picked five laptop GPUs that actually make sense in 2025. Our list covers budget 1080p gaming to 4K gaming-capable devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Both AMD and Nvidia have launched competitive laptop GPUs in 2025

1) AMD Radeon RX 7700S ($899-$1199 laptops)

The RX 7700S offers strong 1440p performance in thin laptops (Image via Amazon)

The RX 7700S is an ideal choice if you're looking for capable 1440p gaming performance on a thin laptop. The 'S' in its name is for the 20W lower TDP it ships with. Essentially, the GPU is a slightly cut-down version of the RX 7600M XT. Most laptops based on the GPU are selling at around $899-$1199 for laptops. Per official benchmarks, it beats the RTX 3060 desktop GPU.

Ad

Trending

Specification Details Architecture RDNA 3 (Navi 33) Stream Processors 2,048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit TGP Range 80-100W

Ad

With the RX 7700S, you get 32 compute units and 8GB GDDR6 memory with a 2200 MHz game clock at 100W TGP. The 32MB Infinity Cache helps demanding AAA games that require large textures. However, this is an RDNA 3 GPU with a limited 128-bit memory bus. Don't expect very strong performance with ray tracing turned on.

Pros:

Lower power draw means better battery life and cooler operation.

8GB VRAM handles current games without issues.

Strong 1440p performance for the wattage.

Ad

Cons:

Ray tracing performance trails behind RTX alternatives.

FSR upscaling still isn't as polished as DLSS.

Limited to thin laptop designs due to power constraints.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop ($999-$1399 laptops)

The RTX 4060 laptop remains the sweet spot for 1080p gaming (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4060 continues to be a great deal for budget gamers. Laptops based on this GPU frequently go on sale for under $1,000, making it a decent device for everyday gaming and productivity. I personally daily drive a LOQ-based 4060, and the 8 GB VRAM coupled with 115W TDP and DLSS Frame Generation ensures most modern titles run smoothly. However, don't expect anything more than 1080p to light 1440p.

Ad

Specification Details Architecture Ada Lovelace CUDA Cores 3,072 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit TGP Range 35-115W

Ad

The RTX 4060 Laptop GPU bundles 3,072 CUDA cores with 8GB GDDR6 memory. Performance varies wildly depending on the TGP configuration, and we highly recommend buying 100W+ versions at a minimum. In terms of its desktop GPU alternative, the 4060 is close to the RTX 2070 and RX 6600.

Pros:

Mature drivers with excellent game compatibility.

DLSS 3 Frame Generation provides real performance benefits.

Wide availability and competitive pricing.

Cons:

8GB VRAM is starting to feel limiting in demanding games.

Performance is heavily dependent on TGP configuration.

Being replaced by the RTX 5060 at similar prices.

Ad

3) AMD Radeon RX 7800M ($1199-$1599 laptops)

The RX 7800M offers serious competition to RTX 4070 Laptop performance (Image via AMD)

The RX 7800M delivered a 3DMark Time Spy score of 15,806, which is 28% faster than the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU and 83% faster than the RX 7600M XT. It is a beastly card offered at a mid-tier price, making it a deal worth considering if you find one in stock. With the launch of RDNA 4-based designs, stock has been an issue.

Ad

Specification Details Architecture RDNA 3 (Navi 32) Stream Processors 3,840 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit TGP 180W

Ad

The RX 7800M was a high-end 1440p and 4K gaming offering in the last generation. You get 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM based on a 192-bit memory bus. At 180W TGP, laptops based on the GPU are quite heavy and power-hungry. Expect a 16-inch machine that weighs over 3.5kg.

Pros:

12GB VRAM crushes 8GB alternatives for high-res textures.

Strong 1440p and decent 4K gaming performance.

84% performance boost over RX 7600M XT.

Cons:

180W TGP requires robust cooling solutions.

Limited laptop availability compared to Nvidia options.

Ray tracing performance is still behind RTX equivalents.

Ad

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop ($1299-$1899 laptops)

The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop brings next-gen features to mainstream gaming (Image via ROG)

The RTX 5070 Ti is one of the latest launches from Team Green. With Blackwell architecture, increased memory buffer, and desktop-grade hardware under the hood, it aims to replace desktop GPUs (on workstation-grade machines). You get the same GB203 chip as the desktop RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti; however, it has been appropriately tuned down to meet a lower 80-150W operating power budget.

Ad

Specification Details Architecture Blackwell CUDA Cores 5,888 Memory 12GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 192-bit TGP Range 80-150W

Ad

The RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU packs 5,888 CUDA cores with 12GB GDDR7 memory. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support is also available, which enables native 1440p gaming with DLAA turned on. Moreover, the move to GDDR7 also makes it a decent AI workstation beyond traditional gaming. It matches the RTX 2080 Super and RX 7600 XT desktop GPUs in performance.

Pros:

16GB GDDR7 provides ample memory for current and future games.

DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation exclusive to RTX 50-series.

Strong ray tracing performance with 4th gen RT cores.

Ad

Cons:

Limited availability with pre-orders just starting.

Multi-frame generation adds some input lag.

Premium pricing for new-generation features.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop ($1599-$2899 laptops)

The RTX 5080 Laptop delivers desktop-class gaming performance (Image via ROG)

The RTX 5080 Laptop is slightly faster than the 5070 Ti. You get 7,680 CUDA cores and 16GB GDDR7 memory with TGP ranging from 80-150W. This is a healthy upgrade over the last generation and enables smooth 1600p gaming across the board.

Ad

Specification Details Architecture Blackwell CUDA Cores 7,680 Memory 16GB GDDR7 Memory Bus 256-bit TGP Range 80-150W

Ad

The RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is based on the GB203 chip, similar to the desktop RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti cards. In terms of performance, you can expect it to match the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 5060 GPUs. With DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, performance matches and exceeds the RTX 4090.

Pros:

Desktop-class 4K gaming performance in a laptop.

16GB GDDR7 handles any texture setting without issues.

DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation provides up to 8x performance multiplication.

Ad

Cons:

Premium laptops start at $2,899 and go much higher.

150W TGP requires excellent cooling and hurts battery life.

Limited availability and inflated pricing at launch.

Read more: 5 best gaming laptops for students

Overall, choosing a gaming laptop GPU in 2025 comes down to how much budget you have. The RX 7700S is a solid choice for thin-and-light gamers, while the RTX 5070 Ti and 5080 give you best-in-class performance at a premium. Choose based on how much performance you need and your resolution preferences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More