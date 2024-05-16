Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on slightly older hardware like the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT. These GPUs were originally launched to run video games at 1440p, and they can still do that. However, you'll have to crank down a few graphics settings to get a smooth experience in the title.
Like most other AAA titles in the market, the action-adventure game packs a bunch of customizable options. As such, it is recommended to spend some time in the settings menu to ensure a decent experience. This article will offer the ideal options to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT.
Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
The Radeon RX 6700 XT continues to be a capable video card for QHD gaming. Given it supports FSR with frame generation, you can expect a decent framerate in the title. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings with upscaling turned on for the best experience.
The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the RX 6700 XT are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Level of detail: Medium
- Terrain detail: Medium
- Volumetric fog: Medium
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
The Radeon RX 6750 XT is just an overclocked version of the RX 6700 XT and delivers a similar experience in Ghost of Tsushima. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for this card as well.
The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima when it's running on the RX 6750 XT are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very high
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Level of detail: Medium
- Terrain detail: Medium
- Volumetric fog: Medium
- Depth of field: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Bloom: On
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: On
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are capable of offering a decent experience in the latest titles. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect either GPU to yield admirable frame rates in the Ghost of Tsushima.