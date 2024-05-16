Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on slightly older hardware like the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT. These GPUs were originally launched to run video games at 1440p, and they can still do that. However, you'll have to crank down a few graphics settings to get a smooth experience in the title.

Like most other AAA titles in the market, the action-adventure game packs a bunch of customizable options. As such, it is recommended to spend some time in the settings menu to ensure a decent experience. This article will offer the ideal options to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT.

Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Ghost of Tsushima runs at 1440p on the RX 6700 XT (Image via Steam)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT continues to be a capable video card for QHD gaming. Given it supports FSR with frame generation, you can expect a decent framerate in the title. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings with upscaling turned on for the best experience.

The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima for the RX 6700 XT are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Very high

Very high Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Level of detail: Medium

Medium Terrain detail: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Medium

Medium Depth of field: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Bloom: On

On Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: On

Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

Ghost of Tsushima looks visually impressive on the RX 6750 XT (Image via PlayStation)

The Radeon RX 6750 XT is just an overclocked version of the RX 6700 XT and delivers a similar experience in Ghost of Tsushima. We recommend a mix of Medium and High settings for this card as well.

The best settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima when it's running on the RX 6750 XT are as follows:

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are capable of offering a decent experience in the latest titles. With the above settings combinations applied, you can expect either GPU to yield admirable frame rates in the Ghost of Tsushima.