5 best GPUs to buy for Intel Core 5 120 and Core 5 120F

Intel's "new" Core 5 120 or 120F are rebadged Core i5-12400 processors with a 100MHz boost clock bump, so you're looking at 6 cores, 12 threads running at up to 4.5GHz. Given they're the same Alder Lake chips from the inside, don't expect more than decent 1080p and 1440p gaming. The chips are priced at $246 for the 120 and $216 for the iGPU-less variant. These prices may feel a bit steep for a relaunch.
Thus, only the Core 5 120F makes sense as a budget gaming foundation since you're skipping the integrated graphics you'll never use anyway. Keeping the unique constraints of the chip in mind, we've picked five GPUs that make sense at different price points, from ultra-budget to solid mid-premium pixel pushers.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Multiple budget GPUs can be paired with the Core 5 120/120F without bottlenecks
5) Intel Arc B570 ($219)
Intel's Arc B570 is one of the cheapest current-gen video cards at $219. You get 10GB of GDDR6 memory, which crushes anything Nvidia or AMD offers at this price point (fun fact: neither company has a sub-$220 GPU on the shelves). This gives Intel a clear playing field to earn the budget gaming recommendation for the Core 5 120.
The B570 runs 18 Xe2 cores with 2,304 shaders and 10GB GDDR6 on a 160-bit bus. While these specs aren't a force to reckon with, the VRAM size makes it a better deal than any used RTX 4060 or RX 7600. If you're on a tight budget, this makes it the top choice for the Core 5 120/120F without settling for a second-hand option.
Pros:
- 10GB VRAM destroys the competition at this price
- XeSS 2 frame generation technology included
- Strong 1440p performance for the money
Cons:
- Intel drivers are still getting optimized
- Performance can suffer with older CPUs in some games
- Limited availability at launch
2) Intel Arc B580 ($249)
The Arc B580 is a $249 GPU, fighting head-to-head with the new RTX 5050. However, both in terms of specs and performance, you can expect far better performance than the Team Green competitor. With 12GB GDDR6 compared to the competition's 8 GB, you get significant future-proofing, earning it a recommendation for the Core 5 120.
The B580 packs 20 Xe cores with 2,560 shaders and 12GB GDDR6 on a 192-bit bus, making it significantly faster than its cheaper sibling. It is faster than the RTX 4060 and 5060 in some titles, and often matches the 4060 Ti in titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Moreover, the extra VRAM future-proofs the GPU when paired with the Core 5 120/120F.
Pros:
- Beats RTX 5060 while costing $50 less
- 12GB VRAM handles any current game comfortably
- Strong ray tracing improvements over previous Intel cards
Cons:
- 190W TDP is higher than competing cards
- Occasional stuttering due to driver optimization
- Sold out frequently due to demand
3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 ($299)
The RTX 5060 sits at $299 MSRP, though finding it at that price is hard in the current market. While the Arc B580 might deliver better native rendering performance in some titles, the 5060 brings support for better ray tracing and DLSS 4. The mature drivers bring a sense of stability, making it a recommendation if you want something that just works without any fussing around
The RTX 5060 uses 3,840 CUDA cores with 8GB GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus. It's not impressive on paper compared to Intel's offerings, but DLSS 4 with Multi-frame Generation plays even demanding titles at triple-digit framerates, making it a worthy option for a budget build with the Core 5 120/120F.
Pros:
- Mature drivers with excellent game compatibility
- DLSS 4 Frame Generation provides real performance boosts
Cons:
- Only 8GB VRAM feels limiting already
- More expensive than better-performing Intel alternatives
- 128-bit memory bus creates bandwidth bottlenecks
4) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT ($399)
The RX 7700 XT launched at $399, and sells for even cheaper in the used market now that it's a generation old. It's positioned as competition for mid-range Nvidia GPUs like the RTX 5060 Ti and 5070. For the Core 5 120F, the card is a decent balance between 1440p gaming capabilities, VRAM size, and pricing.
The RX 7700 XT runs 3,456 stream processors with 12GB GDDR6 memory. It sits between the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 in most games, but is a bit slower than the 5060 Ti 16 GB variant. However, AMD's design isn't as power-efficient as other options, drawing 245W under full load.
Pros:
- Strong 1440p performance across most games
- 12GB VRAM handles high texture settings
- Usually cheaper than equivalent Nvidia cards
Cons:
- Ray tracing performance trails behind Nvidia
- 245W TDP requires good cooling
- FSR upscaling is still behind DLSS quality
5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 ($549)
The RTX 5070 launched for $549, and it's the only mid-premium GPU we recommend for the Core 5 120/120F. With DLSS 4 Multi-frame generation, Nvidia claims it delivers "RTX 4090 performance at $549." However, neither has the card maintained that MSRP nor can it deliver even half the performance of the last-gen flagship at native resolution.
The RTX 5070 packs 6,144 CUDA cores. If you can get it at MSRP, the GPU packs strong rasterization and rendering performance, beating the 4070 Ti by 4% in most games. Moreover, with DLSS 4, you can also expect better FPS than the AMD RX 9070. However, you get 12 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which, although fast, can feel limiting.
Pros:
- DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation provides massive performance boosts
- 12GB GDDR7 is faster than older GDDR6
- Strong ray tracing performance for the price
Cons:
- $549 is expensive for a "mainstream" GPU
- Multi-frame generation adds input lag in competitive games
- Good luck finding one in stock at MSRP
Overall, pairing GPUs with the Core 5 120F is somewhat challenging due to the CPU's unique positioning. Moreover, graphics card makers aren't making it any easier: Intel Arc cards offer value with tons of VRAM, while Nvidia has mature drivers, ray tracing, and upscaling. Just remember, you're working with a refreshed 12400F. Going crazy with a premium GPU won't help.