5 best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X was unveiled earlier today at Computex 2024. The updated chip is powered by the all-new Zen 5 architecture, which brings an average of 16% improvement in performance. The updated processor can deliver even better framerates when paired with the right graphics cards. It's important to be wise in making these purchases to avoid any possible bottlenecks.

Even the RTX 4090 works fine with the new Ryzen 5 9600X but we don't recommend this card to make your system more well-balanced. In this article, we have listed the GPUs that pair best with the CPU and we have included options from varying price points to accommodate budgetary restrictions.

The RTX 4060 Ti, RX 7700 XT, and more GPUs work well with the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X

5) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a superb 1080p and 1440p GPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is one of the most affordable graphics cards in the market. It was launched with 1080p gaming but can handle multiple titles comfortably at 1440p according to our review.

It is one of the reasonably priced options for the Ryzen 5 9600X. We believe it is perfect for those building a rig for about $1,000. But if gaming performance is all you want, you can downgrade your CPU a bit and opt for the Ryzen 5 7600. This will leave some space for a more capable GPU like the RTX 4060.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading cores 2048 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 165W

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is based on the cut-down Navi 33 graphics processor. You get 2,048 shading cores with this pixel pusher. All of this is wrapped in 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Although the latest video games are pushing for more VRAM, especially at higher resolutions, 8 GB is enough if you plan to stick to 1080p.

Pros:

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a cost-effective $269 GPU. It can play most games at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Cons:

The RX 7600 doesn't have the best ray tracing performance.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($359)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is designed for 4K gaming (Image via AMD)

Last-gen AMD GPUs are still being stocked and sold. Some of them have been discounted massively, winning them a recommendation even years after release. The 6800 XT is a fine example of this. The card was launched for 4K gaming and it keeps up to the promise just fine in 2024.

The best part is the price tag on this card. Originally introduced for $599, you can buy it for just $359 these days. Performance-wise, it bests the RTX 4070, making it a perfect choice for the Ryzen 5 9600X in the mid-premium segment. However, the 6800 XT has its set of caveats. Ray tracing and upscaling performance of the GPU isn't up to par. This is a good choice only if just pure rasterization is enough for you.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics processor Navi 21 Shading cores 4608 Memory

16 GB GDDR6 256-bit

TDP 300W

The RX 6800 XT is a stacked card in terms of specs. It uses the flagship Navi 21 graphics processor, which is also found on the 6900 XT. Moreover, you get 4,608 shading cores, a whopping 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and 72 Compute Units (CUs). However, the card is quite power-hungry and can consume up to 300W.

Pros:

The AMD RX 6800 XT is one of the best value-for-money GPUs at $360. It can easily play video games at up to 4K resolutions.

Cons:

Ray tracing performance is much worse than Nvidia's latest 40 series cards.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti ($399)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti supports DLSS 3 with frame generation (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti garnered a lot of hate at launch. However, it has certain strengths that AMD's alternatives still lag in, making this card a recommendation in the $400 range. The GPU is also available in a 16 GB variant, which costs $499. We don't believe this GPU is worth it given the competition has more powerful options like the RX 7800 XT.

The card is the perfect option if you want to enjoy ray tracing and DLSS 3 with frame generation. AMD cards significantly lag in this regard, which makes us recommend the 4060 Ti for the Ryzen 5 9600X.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 Shading cores 4352 Memory

8 GB GDDR6 128-bit

TDP 160W

The GPU is a significantly cut-down version of the higher-end alternatives. It is based on the AD106 graphics processor and packs 4,352 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. It particularly shines at 1080p resolutions, but games run at playable framerates at 1440p and 4K too.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a capable 1080p and 1440p gaming GPU. It packs superb ray tracing and DLSS performance.

Cons:

At $399, the 4060 Ti isn't a value-for-money GPU for the Ryzen 5 9600X. Rasterization performance isn't much better than the last generation 3060 Ti.

2) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super ($599)

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is a powerful 1440p and 4K gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is one of the latest launches from Team Green. With an improved 1440p and 4K gaming experience, this GPU is a superb high-end option for the Ryzen 5 9600X. We recommend the GPU for builds targeting a sub-$1,500 budget.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 7168 Memory

12 GB GDDR6 192-bit

TDP 220W

The 4070 Super is powered by the AD104 graphics processor. It packs 7,168 CUDA cores, 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 224 Tensor cores, and 56 RT cores. These numbers are about 20% higher than the 4070, making the card much faster than the original launch.

Pros:

The 4070 Super can handle most video games at 1440p and 4K. The GPU packs 12 GB of VRAM, which is enough for high resolutions.

Cons:

At $599, the 4070 Super can be a bit expensive for the Ryzen 5 9600X.

1) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super ($799)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a capable high-resolution gaming GPU (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a high-end recommendation for the Ryzen 5 9600X. It can play all modern launches at sky-high frame rates of 1440p and 4K frame rates. The card maxes out the AD103 graphics processor with an increased CUDA core count and 16 GB of GDDR6X video memory. This gives it 10% extra rendering power, almost reaching the levels of the $899 RX 7900 XT.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super Graphics processor AD103 Shading cores 8448 Memory

16 GB GDDR6X 256-bit

TDP 285W

In terms of on-paper specs, the card is stacked to the brim with the latest hardware that delivers some of the best ray tracing, rasterization, and upscaling performance. We are looking at 8,448 CUDA cores, 264 Tensor cores, and 66 RT cores. The card is a bit power-hungry, however, and will consume 285W under full load.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is a fantastic 1440p and 4K gaming GPU. It supports DLSS 3 with frame generation and improved ray tracing.

Cons:

At $799, the 4070 Ti Super can be quite expensive for the Ryzen 5 9600X.

The Ryzen 5 9600X works pretty well with the above GPUs. All of them are capable of handling any video game on the market. Moreover, these cards also avoid any potential bottleneck, which makes for a well-rounded system.