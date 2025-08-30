5 best GPUs for Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the highest-end offering from Team Blue in the Arrow Lake lineup. Like previous Core i9s, the 285K is packed to the brim with hardware. You get 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) running up to 5.7GHz. Given this profile, the chip makes sense for tasks beyond pure gaming. At $589-630, it's a costly chip that needs a high-end graphics card to be fully utilized.
In this article, we have listed the ideal GPUs for the Core Ultra 9 285K. We're focusing on GPUs that make sense for someone spending $600 on a CPU, so don't expect to find an RTX 5060.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Multiple high-end GPUs pair well with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
5) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ($899)
The RX 7900 XTX is the fastest AMD graphics card made so far. Being a generation old, it has been discounted to around $899. While it's still pretty expensive, you can expect superb 4K gaming performance in line with the RTX 4080 Super and 5080. When paired with the Core Ultra 9 285K, you can properly utilize its full capabilities for AI, productivity, and content creation workloads. The GPU goes head-to-head with the RTX 4080 Super and 4090 in certain OpenGL workloads.
In terms of gaming performance, the 7900 XTX averages 221 FPS at 1080p, 181 FPS at 1440p, and 113 FPS at 4K. Beyond framerates, the 24GB VRAM buffer is massive and one of the primary reasons we recommend it. However, the card can be quite power hungry at 355W, requiring investment in a good-quality PSU.
Pros:
- 24GB VRAM crushes Nvidia alternatives
- Strong rasterization performance at 4K
- Usually $200+ cheaper than equivalent RTX cards
Cons:
- Ray tracing performance trails significantly behind Nvidia
- 355W TDP requires robust cooling and PSU
- FSR still doesn't match DLSS quality
4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super ($999)
The RTX 4080 Super was introduced at $999 and can be spotted for much lower prices these days. In the used market, deals start from $650. It isn't much slower than the 5080 in terms of native rendering performance. In gaming, you can expect smooth 95-100 FPS at 4K with DLSS frame generation turned on. This makes it a go-to if you spot a decent deal.
The RTX 4080 Super ships with 10,240 CUDA cores with 16GB GDDR6X memory. You don't get DLSS 4 multi-frame generation with the GPU, which stops it from being a universal recommendation. However, the card's continued availability in the used market makes it an option worth considering. At MSRP, it isn't a great pair with the Core Ultra 9 285K, however.
Pros:
- 4K gaming performance with ray tracing is better than most competitors
- 16GB VRAM ensures no framerate dips
- Second-hand prices are quite reasonable
Cons:
- Being replaced by the RTX 5080 at the same price
- No DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support
- 320W TDP requires further investment in high-quality PSUs
3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($750)
The RTX 5070 Ti launched at $750 and sits between the 5070 and 5080 in Nvidia's lineup. For the 285K, this is the best upper mid-range offering if you can't get a 4080 Super at a discounted price. A highlighted feature of the card is DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation. In supported games, this makes native resolution gaming with ray tracing possible.
In terms of the bundled hardware, the RTX 5070 Ti packs 8,960 CUDA cores with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. The move to 28 Gbps GDDR7 enables a high bandwidth, which directly helps AI and gaming. However, the added hardware makes it a 320W GPU, in line with the 4080 Super and 7900 XTX. This means you can't skimp on a high-end power supply (at least 750-800W), especially when building with a power-hungry Core Ultra 9 285K.
Pros:
- 16GB GDDR7 is ample for current games
- DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation means you don't have to use upscaling
- Strong ray tracing performance for 1440p gaming
Cons:
- $750 feels expensive for "mid-range" performance
- Stock availability is terrible
- Multi-frame generation adds some input lag
2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 ($999)
The RTX 5080 is maintaining its $999 MSRP and delivers only 7-10% performance gains over the RTX 4080. This is why we recommend checking the options listed above first. That said, the Core Ultra 9 285K pairs well with the RTX 5080 for both gaming and productivity workloads. It is a good choice for high-end, no-compromises builds.
The RTX 5080 features 10,752 CUDA cores with 16GB GDDR7 memory — that's 510 more cores than the RTX 4080 Super. DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation is also available, which adds extra padding to the card's rendering capabilities. However, prices can be a bit concerning given that the card regularly sells for more than the suggested MSRP of $999.
Pros:
- Solid 4K gaming performance with ray tracing enabled
- DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation provides massive fps boosts
- 16GB GDDR7 handles any current game
Cons:
- Only $999 MSRP, but good luck finding one at that price
- 360W TDP requires large GPUs with sizeable heatsinks
- Minimal performance gain over the much cheaper RTX 4080 Super
1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 ($1,999)
The RTX 5090 launched at an eye-watering $1,999 MSRP, and this is the most capable gaming GPU you can buy today. It performs 30% to 60% better than the RTX 5080 at 4K, making it an absolute powerhouse for the Core Ultra 9 285K.
The RTX 5090 packs 21,760 CUDA cores with 32GB GDDR7 memory on a 512-bit bus. This is a massive upgrade over the last-gen 4090. Moreover, the massive 32GB VRAM buffer future-proofs you till 2030. The 575W TDP is borderline insane, though. Besides a 1000W PSU, you'll need a large case to fit one in your rig.
Pros:
- Unmatched performance in every single game and application
- 32GB GDDR7 VRAM handles anything you can imagine
- Perfect match for the 285K's high-end productivity capabilities
Cons:
- $1,999 MSRP assumes you can actually find one
- 575W power consumption requires a premium PSU and cooling
- Massive triple-slot design limits case compatibility
Overall, the best GPUs for the Core Ultra 9 285K come down to how much you're willing to spend. The RX 7900 XTX offers solid 4K performance for the money, while the RTX 5080 provides the best balance of features and performance. If you bought a $600 CPU, the RTX 5090 makes perfect sense for a no-compromise build. The 285K excels in productivity workloads, so whatever GPU you choose will benefit from having a CPU that won't bottleneck it.