5 best GPUs to pair with the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (2023)

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X sits at the top of the stack of Team Red CPUs for this generation. The CPU delivers top-notch gaming and productivity performance, making it ideal for both workstations and video gaming rigs simultaneously. Players can expect unparalleled performance if they pair the chip with some of the best graphics cards on the market.

However, choosing the ideal high-end GPU among hundreds of options in the market can be a bit intimidating. Some graphics cards aren't worth their price. To help solve this problem, we will list the best GPUs for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU.

This list will feature something for everybody, from mid-range options for about $500 to the best-in-class gaming-focused graphics cards money can buy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 and four other best graphics cards for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The AMD RX 6800 has been an exciting graphics card since it debuted in 2020. The GPU is a balanced mix of everything - value for money, top-notch performance, and enough underlying horsepower. It was initially launched to compete with the RTX 3080 10 GB. However, the card is slower than its Team Green competitor and has been adequately discounted to compensate for this price gap.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

Currently, a brand new RX 6800 16 GB can be purchased for around $500 on Newegg. This makes it almost as expensive as the RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB video card, which is much slower than this last-gen Team Red GPU.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 10 GB is a solid graphics card for high resolution and refresh rate gaming. Originally launched for $600 in 2020, only a select few add-in card models of the GPU are available for about the same price today. Gamers can expect performance similar to or slightly better than the RTX 4070 12 GB video card, which will cost the same.

Specification RTX 3080 Graphics processor GA102 Process node 8nm CUDA cores 8704 Number of transistors 28,300 million VRAM 10GB GDDR6X VRAM bus width 320 bit VRAM bandwidth 760.3GB/s VRAM clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

The RTX 3080 10 GB is a reliable video card for playing video games at 1440p and 4K. When paired with the Ryzen 9 7950X, gamers can build themselves a system that will last for years to come.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end flagship-grade graphics card launched to take on the RTX 4080 and 3080 Ti. However, other than these super high-end graphics cards from Team Green, AMD has some serious selling points - a cheaper price point, for starters. In addition, you get more VRAM (a hot selling point in 2023) and comparable, if not better, performance.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

Some base models of the RX 7900 XT have been discounted to as low as $849 to help keep the card a step ahead of the competition. When paired with a Ryzen 9 7950X, gamers can expect a top-notch all-AMD system that will cruise through any workload imaginable.

4) Nvidia Geforce RX 7900 XTX ($999)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the best-in-class AMD graphics card, like the Ryzen 9 7950X. The GPU is a 4090-competitor in its essence and delivers performance better than the RTX 4080. Thus, it ranks among the fastest graphics cards money can buy.

Specification AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics unit Navi 31 Process Size 5 nm RT cores 96 Shaders 6144 VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 Base clock 1855 MHz Boost clock 2499 MHz Memory bandwidth 960 GB/s Memory speed 20 Gbps TDP 355W

This high-end GPU is priced at $999, making it cheaper and more powerful than the 4080. Not to mention, gamers will miss out on features like DLSS 3 and superior ray tracing capabilities. For the most part, you wouldn't need fancy pants upscaling on top-tier GPUs. However, driver issues have resurfaced again and can be a real problem.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the absolute king of consumer graphics technology. Nvidia pushed every aspect of the 3090 to its extreme to develop this GPU. When paired with the Ryzen 9 7950X, gamers can expect performance like nothing before. The GPU can play every modern video game at the highest settings in 4K without performance issues.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

The 4090 will cost a pretty penny. The graphics card was launched for $1,599, and high-end add-in card models exceed $2,000. Thus, gamers with a Ryzen 9 7950X will have to cash in a bit for the unmatched performance it delivers.