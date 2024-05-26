5 best GPUs for Rust (2024)

If you are looking for the best GPUs for Rust, there are many options to choose from today. Considering it's been over 10 years since the game's release, it is not very demanding and can run on modest GPUs like the GTX 1050. However, in this article, we look at higher-end variants so you can play the game in the best settings possible.

Rust looks stunning when set to high graphics, and having the right card will make a huge difference. We've curated this list of the best GPUs for Rust that you can buy this year.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the author's opinion.

What are the system requirements to play Rust on PC?

As Rust was released in 2014, the system requirements are quite modest compared to today's games. It runs on older-generation graphics cards and is considerably well-optimized. While not too demanding in terms of graphics, it does require a relatively high RAM. However, the recommended graphics, CPU, and RAM are much higher.

Features Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Graphics Nvidia GTX 1050 or AMD 500 series Nvidia RTX 3060 or RX 570 series Memory 10GB RAM 16GB RAM Storage 35GB 35GB DirectX DirectX 11 DirectX 12

The best GPUs for Rust you can buy in 2024

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (Image via Zotac)

Price: $309.99

First on our list of the best GPUs for Rust is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. It is one of the more top-end cards and can run games at some of the best settings. Its base clock speed of 1830 MHz and boost clock speed of 2475 MHz offer great processing. For an older title like Rust, the 8GB GDDR6 would be an excellent choice.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Memory size and type 8GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock speed 1830 MHz Boost clock speed 2475 MHz Recommended PSU 500W

As this GPU is from the RTX 40 series, you get DLSS 3 support, Max-Q, and ray tracing, so you can experience the game at its best. Moreover, the card is a solid choice for longevity with its future-proof architecture.

Pros

Offers excellent 1080p and 1440p performance.

Has good ray tracing capabilities with DLSS 3.

Features a future-proof architecture.

Cons

It might be overkill for 1080p gaming.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (Image via ASRock)

Price: $449.99

Next on our list of the best GPUs for Rust is the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT, a Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti equivalent. So technically, it is more advanced than the RTX 4060. It features a boost clock speed of 2599 MHz, offering a decent boost over the 2276 MHz base clock. If you don't mind the slightly higher price, the RX 7700 XT is a great option for 4K gaming.

Features AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Memory size and type 12GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock speed 2276 MHz Boost clock speed 2599 MHz Recommended PSU 750W

It has a memory speed of up to 18 Gbps, 54 AMD RDNA compute units, and 216 texture units, all of which significantly enhance the performance and provide gameplay at some of the best settings. With AMD FSR, you can also run the game at 4K with some tweaks in the settings.

Pros

Has a competitive price point compared to Nvidia offerings.

Offers strong 1440p performance and also 4K in some cases.

Great for high refresh rate gaming.

Cons

The ray tracing performance might lag behind Nvidia.

Its driver optimization can be slower at launch compared to Nvidia.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (Image via Asus)

Price: $309.99

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is the recommended option for the best GPUs for Rust, and it does a great job at 1080p gaming. It features a base clock speed of 1320 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1780 MHz, which is great for fast processing. Nvidia Reflex allows for smoother gameplay on displays with G-Sync support. Moreover, 12GB GDDR6 would be a powerful choice for an older title like Rust.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Memory size and type 12GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock speed 1320 MHz Boost clock speed 1780 MHz 1882 MHz (OC Mode - Asus TUF) Recommended PSU 650W

With 3584 CUDA cores, DLSS, and second-generation ray tracing cores, you can expect excellent 1080p gameplay with high framerates. It still serves as a great choice if you can find a cheaper option. However, the RTX 4060 offers better value considering it is priced around the same range as the RTX 3060.

Pros

It fits the recommended specs for Rust.

It is great for 1080p gaming at high settings.

Features DLSS support, ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex.

Cons

It is not the latest architecture.

It might struggle at higher resolutions with demanding settings.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $670.00

Next on our list of the best GPUs for Rust, we have the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, which is relatively equivalent to the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or 3070. Featuring a base clock speed of 2321 MHz and a boost clock of 2581 MHz, it performs incredibly well for an older GPU. It surely is on the expensive side, but with some searching, you can find cheaper options from other brands.

Features AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Memory size and type 12GB GDDR6 192-bit Base clock speed 2321 MHz Boost clock speed 2581 MHz Recommended PSU 650 W

Powered by AMD RDNA 2, a memory speed of up to 16 Gbps, and 160 texture units, it is an excellent option for 1080p gaming. In some cases, it can even run at 1440p, but with some compromises in terms of quality. Overall, it is a great choice for mid-range gaming.

Pros

It is an affordable option for 1080p gaming.

Offers a good value proposition with 12GB GDDR6 performance.

Cons

It may struggle at higher resolutions and demanding settings.

Features an older architecture compared to newer options.

5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (Image via MSI)

Price: $179.09

Last on our list of the best GPUs for Rust, we have the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. It is one of the best options for those on a tighter budget and handles games like Rust very well. It features a base clock speed of 1485 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1665 MHz. While it is significantly inferior compared to other options mentioned, it still holds strong for 1080p gaming with some tweaks in the settings.

Features Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Memory size and type 4GB GDDR5 128-bit Base clock speed 1485 MHz Boost clock speed 1665 MHz Recommended PSU 300 W

It features 896 CUDA cores and has Nvidia Reflex support for smoother gameplay. While it may not offer the best performance, it remains a viable choice for those on a tighter budget.

Pros

Has a lower price point compared to other options.

Good enough for 1080p gaming at low-medium settings.

Uses less power compared to other GPUs.

Cons

Offers lower performance and can struggle at higher resolutions.

It is an older-generation GPU and might not be ideal for future games.

Overall, choosing among the best GPUs for Rust depends on your preferences, budget, and desired resolution. For those wanting the best performance, options like the RTX 4060 and RX 7700 XT are the top contenders. While for those on a tighter budget, the RX 6700 XT and GTX 1650 are great.

Note that the prices mentioned are of select brands and you can get cheaper options if you dig a little deeper. Currently, these are the options available and are all excellent choices to play Rust.

