10 best low-power GPUs for gaming (2023)

Low-power GPUs are gaining traction among budget and eco-conscious gamers in 2023, supplying robust gaming performance without steep energy demands. Opting for one of these graphics cards when building a PC strikes an optimal balance between power and efficiency. They enable high-quality gameplay without sacrificing performance or overspending on PSUs.

This article explores the top 10 low-power GPUs that provide remarkable value without massive power supplies.

Intel Arc A380, Radeon RX 5500 XT, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, and seven other low-power GPUs in 2023

1) Intel Arc A380 ($115)

Specification Intel Arc A380 Architecture DG2-128 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 6 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2000 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2050 MHz Memory Interface Width 96-bit TDP 75 W

The Intel Arc A380 is an excellent budget low-power GPU delivering excellent 1080p gaming performance. With its low 75W TDP, it averages 60+ fps in modern titles at high settings.

While not surpassing the RTX 3050 or RX 6600 in raw speed, support for Intel's DLSS and ray tracing, coupled with its affordable pricing and ample 6GB memory, make the A380 an attractive choice for budget-focused gamers seeking 1080p gameplay.

2) Radeon RX 5500 XT ($146.99)

Specification Radeon RX 5500 XT Architecture RDNA Cuda Cores 1408 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1607 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1717 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 130 W

The Radeon RX 5500 XT is a terrific budget low-power GPU for gamers seeking smooth 1080p gameplay minus heavy energy demands. It impresses with 4GB GDDR6 memory and sub 150W efficiency that delivers great performance without a high-wattage PSU.

Averaging 60fps+ in modern titles with excellent value, the RX 5500 XT appeals to gamers wanting high fps without compromising their budget or power.

3) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 ($149)

Specification NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 896 Memory 4 GB GDDR5 Base Clock Speed 1485 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1665 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 75 W

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which debuted in 2019, is still a superb low-power gaming GPU. With its 4GB GDDR6 memory and Turing architecture efficiently consuming just 75W, it delivers impressive performance ideal for budget-focused gamers.

Retaining features like Nvidia's Turing NVENC encoder and G-Sync, the GTX 1650 remains an appealing, power-friendly graphics card without sacrificing key functions.

4) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super ($200)

Specification Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 1280 Memory 4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1530 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1725 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 100 W

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super remains a great budget pick for low-power GPU. It surpasses the 1050 Ti with 4GB GDDR5 memory and 1280 CUDA cores that supply solid performance. Drawing just 100W of power, it won't tax your PSU or wallet. Backed by Nvidia's Turing encoder and G-Sync, this GPU strikes an optimal balance between features and efficiency.

For budget-focused 1080p gamers seeking power-friendly prowess, the GTX 1650 Super still reigns supreme.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($209.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1792 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 132 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 emerges as a top low-power GPU for gaming in 2023, blending performance and efficiency. Its power-conscious 132W design and 8GB GDDR6 memory make it ideal for budget gamers seeking balance. Boasting AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution and ray tracing, this model enables immersive 1080p gameplay at high settings.

Competitive pricing and a low power draw make the RX 6600 a compelling choice for maximizing capabilities while minimizing energy usage.

6) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super ($229)

Specification Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 1408 Memory 6 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1530 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1785 MHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit TDP 125 W

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super is a standout low-power gaming GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. It strikes an impressive balance between performance and efficiency with 1,408 CUDA cores and a 1,785 MHz boost clock. It excels at 1080p gaming while only consuming around 125W.

The GTX 1660's power efficiency, Nvidia Turing NVENC encoder for smooth streaming, and G-Sync compatibility make it a top contender among budget gamers seeking optimal 1080p gameplay.

7) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($230)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit TDP 107 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is an impressive budget GPU in 2023. Its efficient 107W design emerges as an exceptional low-power solution, eliminating the need for a high-wattage PSU. With 8/4GB GDDR6 memory enabling seamless performance, it also supports AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution and Smart Access Memory for heightened gaming benefits.

The RX 6500 XT stands tall among low-power GPUs, delivering superb value for those wanting remarkable yet affordable performance without power-related expenses.

8) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($249)

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 130 W

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 proves its budget-friendly prowess with 2560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, and a 1.78 GHz boost clock that shines for 1080p gaming. Delivering steady 60fps averages, it handles modern games at high settings adeptly.

Despite having slightly slower ray tracing capabilities than pricier RTX variants, its low power consumption and quiet operation make for an ideal low-power GPU for efficient yet impressive gaming, especially in small form factor builds.

9) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti ($279)

Specification Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Architecture Turing Cuda Cores 1536 Memory 6 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1500 MHz Boost Clock Speed 1770 MHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit TDP 120 W

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti remains a leading low-power GPU for gamers in 2023. Drawing just 120W, it provides superb performance through 1536 CUDA cores and 6GB GDDR6 memory. Though lacking ray tracing of pricier RTX options, Nvidia's Turing encoder and G-Sync reduce streaming artifacts and tearing.

Boasting power efficiency and robust gaming capabilities, the 1660 Ti is an ideal pick for gamers wanting smooth 1080p play without a high-wattage PSU.

10) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ($299)

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3072 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.83 GHz Boost Clock Speed 2.46 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit TDP 115W

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which debuted in January 2023, is one of the best low-power GPUs for gaming this year. With 8GB GDDR6 memory and an efficient 115W design, it perfectly balances performance and energy savings.

Excelling in 1080p and 1440p gaming while supporting Nvidia's ray tracing and DLSS features, the moderately priced RTX 4060 is positioned as a top pick for gamers wanting robust capabilities in a lower power package.

In summary, these top ten low-power GPUs in 2023 supply remarkable gaming capabilities without sacrificing efficiency. With impressive features, these ten picks prove immersive gaming can be achieved responsibly with less energy requirements, redefining power-friendly experiences.