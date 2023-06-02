Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Street Fighter 6 has been one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Since its arrival, fans have been wondering if their specifications can run the fighting game flawlessly for a perfect experience. One great thing about the title is that it is extremely optimized and less demanding, even for older graphics cards, making it enjoyable for everyone.

Nvidia 1660 and 1660 Super owners can be happy now as these Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) can easily hold their ground while running Capcom's latest fighting title.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings GTX 1660

With its latest iteration, the Street Fighter series has evidently evolved as a fighting game. The title allows you to roam the open-world city where you can pick fights. This makes players wonder if an open-world section will be heavy on their GPUs. However, the GTX 1660 handles Street Fighter 6 exceptionally well.

The graphics and display settings for the game are as follows when running on Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 4

4 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Uncrowded

Uncrowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: Standard

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings GTX 1660 Super

While the GTX 1660 can be fairly flawless for running Street Fighter 6, 1660 Super users have better options to work with while playing the title. 1660 Super users can enjoy the high-quality settings of lighting and textures while not compromising a lot of performance running at 1080p.

The graphics and display settings for the Street Fighter 6 with GTX 1660 Super are as follows:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

The aforementioned settings are possibly the best configurations for Street Fighter 6 on GTX 1660 and 1660 Super. While the graphics cards possess slightly different architecture, they can run the game with playable frame rates.

