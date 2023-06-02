Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Street Fighter 6 has been one of the most anticipated releases of this year. Since its arrival, fans have been wondering if their specifications can run the fighting game flawlessly for a perfect experience. One great thing about the title is that it is extremely optimized and less demanding, even for older graphics cards, making it enjoyable for everyone.
Nvidia 1660 and 1660 Super owners can be happy now as these Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) can easily hold their ground while running Capcom's latest fighting title.
Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings GTX 1660
With its latest iteration, the Street Fighter series has evidently evolved as a fighting game. The title allows you to roam the open-world city where you can pick fights. This makes players wonder if an open-world section will be heavy on their GPUs. However, the GTX 1660 handles Street Fighter 6 exceptionally well.
The graphics and display settings for the game are as follows when running on Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660:
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 1920x1080
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 4
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Uncrowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Mesh Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: Standard
- Bloom: Standard
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings GTX 1660 Super
While the GTX 1660 can be fairly flawless for running Street Fighter 6, 1660 Super users have better options to work with while playing the title. 1660 Super users can enjoy the high-quality settings of lighting and textures while not compromising a lot of performance running at 1080p.
The graphics and display settings for the Street Fighter 6 with GTX 1660 Super are as follows:
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: As the player desires
- Subtitles: As the player desires
- Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires
- Screen Brightness: As the player desires
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 1920x1080
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: Off
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: High
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: High
- Bloom: High
The aforementioned settings are possibly the best configurations for Street Fighter 6 on GTX 1660 and 1660 Super. While the graphics cards possess slightly different architecture, they can run the game with playable frame rates.