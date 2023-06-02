Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry and the seventh installment of the popular fighting game franchise Street Fighter. The game features numerous graphical upgrades and new game modes, marking the series's entry into next-gen gaming. However, being a newly launched title, it isn't easy to run, especially on older hardware.

Street Fighter 6 recommends an RTX 2070 GPU, an upper mid-range graphics card from the RTX 2000 series lineup. RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are also from the same series of Nvidia GPUs. However, these two cards fall below the recommended RTX 2070. Fortunately, with good optimization on PC and some tweaks, the game can run perfectly well on the two graphics cards mentioned above.

This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 2060

Street Fighter 6, at its core, is a fighting game. Hence, you should optimize the game for high and stable framerates instead of graphical fidelity. While the highest graphics settings will deliver a visually appealing experience, it might not be ideal for fast-paced combat as only a few players will pay attention to detail amidst the fight.

Keeping this in mind, the following settings are suggested with the RTX 2060 in SF6:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): Off

Off Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: High

High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 2060 Super

Although the RTX 2060 Super is more powerful than the RTX 2060, it is still weaker than the RTX 2070. Hence, compromises will be required here as well for a competitive experience. Additionally, the game's World Tour mode can be taxing on hardware and result in unstable framerates.

To get the best possible experience in Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 2060 Super, the following settings are recommended:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: Standard

Standard Bloom: High

These are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 2060 and the RTX 2060 Super. If users are unsatisfied with the results these settings deliver, they should start with these settings and then tweak them as per their preference.

