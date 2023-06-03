Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for GTX 1660Ti 

Street Fighter 6 was one of the most anticipated releases this year. The fighting game exceeded many expectations with its brand-new open-world element paired with its original and new characters. The title is also fairly less demanding on hardware, as it can run pretty great on budget GPUs (Graphics Processing Units). That said, Street Fighter 6 is a great title to try out for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti owners.

Street Fighter 6 graphics and display settings for GTX 1660Ti

GTX 1660Ti is only slightly better than the 1660 Super, and those who own the former will not enjoy major settings options over the latter. This means most graphics settings will still be around high to highest, while some reach the maxed-out options.

Here are all the graphics and display settings for Street Fighter 6 on GTX 1660Ti:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitles: As the player desires

As the player desires Subtitle Background Settings: As the player desires

As the player desires Screen Brightness: As the player desires

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: Off

Off Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: High

High Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

The settings for detailed graphics options will not differ a lot from a regular 1660 Super GPU. For both cards, players will still enjoy the ultra-high option for lighting and textures. However, GTX 1660Ti will deliver slightly higher frame rates due to its improved architecture and VRAM (depending on the variant).

For the basic graphics settings, most of the options can be turned on with the NPCs (Non-playable Characters) being changed to crowded. This will affect the open-world part of the game when you are exploring the map.

You can also try bumping up the resolution towards 1440p with Street Fighter 6 on GTX 1660Ti. However, you may have to lower a few detailed graphics settings alongside the NPC crowd options. One should also be aware that their CPU and RAM play a crucial part in the settings as there are chances of bottlenecking.

Moreover, running the title on maxed-out settings at 1080p can still deliver consistent 50-60 FPS during 1v1 fights. This makes GTX 1660Ti a slightly powerful GPU compared to the other cards in the 1660 series.

