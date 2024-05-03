Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are a generation old now. Despite being replaced by the newer and much more capable 4090, the cards continue to be very capable in the latest and most demanding titles. You can expect them to deliver sky-high framerates in Gray Zone Warfare, a title that's not particularly forgiving on hardware.

However, a few settings are recommended for a balanced experience. The game bundles a bunch of customizable graphics options, which can complicate the process. To help you get started quickly, we have listed the ideal combination here.

Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

The Nvidia RTX 3090 24 GB is a capable 4K gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3090 is a capable 4K gaming GPU. It can deliver the best experience at this resolution with the high settings applied. We recommend FSR with frame generation turned on for better frame rate gains above native capabilities.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 3090 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The RTX 4080 Super can handle Gray Zone Warfare at high framerates (Image via Steam)

The RTX 3090 Ti packs slightly better rendering prowess than its older sibling. However, the difference isn't wide enough to crank the settings up to Epic in Gray Zone Warfare. We recommend the High options for a balance between visuals and framerates in the game.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 2,560 x 1,440

2,560 x 1,440 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Texture resolution: High

High Effects quality: High

High Reflections quality: High

High Foliage quality: High

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: DLSS

DLSS Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: On

On Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Auto

Auto Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the most powerful graphics cards ever launched. They deliver superb performance at 4K resolution in Gray Zone Warfare without major hiccups. FSR with frame generation helps the card keep up sky-high framerates.