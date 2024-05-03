Best Gray Zone Warfare settings for Steam Deck

Grey Zone Warfare is one of the most demanding games to play on the Steam Deck today. Given how unoptimized and demanding the latest first-person shooter is, getting the title to run on the handheld console can be extremely difficult. This is the case with most games like this; older launches like Arma III still struggle to manage playable framerates in most high-end PCs.

The best bet for most Steam Deck players is to play the game on Geforce Now. If you're in a supported region, you can easily get 160-170 FPS with the right internet connection. Playing the game natively would push the device to its limits and, in most cases, won't be very enjoyable if you want respectable image quality.

However, if you have the title on Steam and want to give it a go, here are the best settings that can squeeze out a playable framerate. Before diving in, ensure you have enabled the highest power settings on your Deck.

Gray Zone Warfare settings for Steam Deck

Gray Zone Warfare features fantastic graphics at the highest settings on PC (Image via MADFINGER Games)

For starters, crank down the resolution of the Steam Deck from 800p to 720p. This will make the game slightly easier to run. On top of this, set the title to the Low settings. Switch on FSR 3 with frame generation to upscale FPS to playable levels.

The game doesn't look impressive at all with these settings combinations applied. For some gamers, it can be unacceptable to play this way. In this case, you can consider switching to Geforce Now.

The detailed settings combination is listed below:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Display resolution: 1,280 x 720

1,280 x 720 Vertical FOV: 75

75 VSync: Off

Off Brightness: 99

99 Contrast: 98

98 Saturation: 99

99 Gamma: 105

105 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS Frame rate limit (Background): 30 FPS

Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom 3D Resolution: N/A

N/A Global illumination: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low Reflections quality: Low

Low Foliage quality: Low

Postprocessing

Post-processing: Low

Low Motion blur: None

None Sharpening: 0

0 Colorblind mode: Off

Off Colorblind mode strength: 10

Advanced

Anti-aliasing/Upscaling method: FSR

FSR Anti-aliasing quality: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0

0 Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On FidelityFX Frame Generation: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced XeSS Super Sampling: N/A

The Steam Deck isn't cut out to handle the most demanding games like Gray Zone Warfare. However, with these above settings applied, you can get a decent framerate albeit at the cost of visual quality. For most players, sticking to Geforce Now might be the best option. However, this might negate the portability factor if your cellular connection isn't fast enough.