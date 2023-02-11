Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 was launched as a mid-range performance-class GPU in the Pascal lineup. The card is almost seven years old but can still handle the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake.
The GPU is not the most powerful card money can buy. It is already three generations old. A quick look at the specs reveals that it is one of the weakest GPUs on the market. Even the GTX 1650, the minimum requirement for most games, is slightly faster than this card.
Thus, gamers on the GPU will have to do some tweaking to get Hogwarts Legacy up and running without major stutters and performance drops.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
The GTX 1060 runs Hogwarts Legacy, but keep your expectations in check
The GTX 1060 is powerful enough for most AAA games on the market, even years after its release. The 6 GB variant of the card can handle the game without major problems. However, the 3 GB card has more difficulty playing the title.
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 at the highest visual quality
The GTX 1060 runs Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p using the high preset without major hiccups. The framerate will, however, stay under 30 FPS unless one relies on upscaling technology.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: High
- Material Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Sky Quality: High
- Foliage Quality: High
- Post Process Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- View Distance Quality: High
- Population Quality: High
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at high framerates
Gamers who want an even higher framerate, possibly over 60 FPS, will have to tweak the settings seven further. The GPU can manage over 70 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the following settings and some upscaling applied.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: TAA Low
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Custom
- Effects Quality: Low
- Material Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
- Sky Quality: Low
- Foliage Quality: Low
- Post Process Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Medium
- View Distance Quality: Low
- Population Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing Reflections: Off
- Ray Tracing Shadows: Off
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
The GTX 1060 6 GB still fares quite well in the latest video games. Hogwarts Legacy is not an easy game to run, but the card handles it quite well, albeit with some tweaks to the graphics settings.
