Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 was launched as a mid-range performance-class GPU in the Pascal lineup. The card is almost seven years old but can still handle the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake.

The GPU is not the most powerful card money can buy. It is already three generations old. A quick look at the specs reveals that it is one of the weakest GPUs on the market. Even the GTX 1650, the minimum requirement for most games, is slightly faster than this card.

Thus, gamers on the GPU will have to do some tweaking to get Hogwarts Legacy up and running without major stutters and performance drops.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The GTX 1060 runs Hogwarts Legacy, but keep your expectations in check

The GTX 1060 is powerful enough for most AAA games on the market, even years after its release. The 6 GB variant of the card can handle the game without major problems. However, the 3 GB card has more difficulty playing the title.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 at the highest visual quality

The GTX 1060 runs Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p using the high preset without major hiccups. The framerate will, however, stay under 30 FPS unless one relies on upscaling technology.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 at high framerates

Gamers who want an even higher framerate, possibly over 60 FPS, will have to tweak the settings seven further. The GPU can manage over 70 FPS in Hogwarts Legacy with the following settings and some upscaling applied.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA Low

: TAA Low Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2.0

AMD FSR 2.0 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per your preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Low

Low Material Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Low

Low Sky Quality: Low

Low Foliage Quality: Low

Low Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Low

Low Population Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

The GTX 1060 6 GB still fares quite well in the latest video games. Hogwarts Legacy is not an easy game to run, but the card handles it quite well, albeit with some tweaks to the graphics settings.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes