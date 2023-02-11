Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the spiritual successor to the 3080. It has been built from the ground up to play the latest AAA titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, at crystal clear 4K.
The GPU is a massive step up from its last-gen counterpart and ranks among the fastest and most expensive card money can buy.
It is no wonder that Avalanche Software's latest wizardry and witchcraft title is a piece of cake for this high-end Ada Lovelace card. It aces the game at 4K resolution.
Gamers can either choose to opt for the highest quality or get high framerates of more than 60 FPS, with the 4080 in the title.
The RTX 4080 easily handles Hogwarts Legacy
The RTX 4080 can easily max out Hogwarts Legacy at 4K. The GPU also packs the latest frame generation and AI upscaling formulas, which adds a bunch of frames with a single click.
Thus, gamers can enjoy a high refresh rate experience without sacrificing the visual quality.
Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4080 at the best visual quality
Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized quite well on PC. Thus, gamers can easily max out the game at 4K and still get a decent framerate with the 4090.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4080 at the highest framerates
In Hogwarts Legacy, gamers can get sky-high framerates by simply turning on frame generation. The best settings are listed below.
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Frame generation: On
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per support and preference
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
The RTX 4080 is a very powerful GPU for 4K gaming. Rigs with the card can handle all of the latest releases for years to come. Thus, gamers need not worry about performance hiccups.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.