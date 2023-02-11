Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the spiritual successor to the 3080. It has been built from the ground up to play the latest AAA titles, like Hogwarts Legacy, at crystal clear 4K.

The GPU is a massive step up from its last-gen counterpart and ranks among the fastest and most expensive card money can buy.

It is no wonder that Avalanche Software's latest wizardry and witchcraft title is a piece of cake for this high-end Ada Lovelace card. It aces the game at 4K resolution.

Gamers can either choose to opt for the highest quality or get high framerates of more than 60 FPS, with the 4080 in the title.

The RTX 4080 easily handles Hogwarts Legacy

The RTX 4080 can easily max out Hogwarts Legacy at 4K. The GPU also packs the latest frame generation and AI upscaling formulas, which adds a bunch of frames with a single click.

Thus, gamers can enjoy a high refresh rate experience without sacrificing the visual quality.

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4080 at the best visual quality

Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized quite well on PC. Thus, gamers can easily max out the game at 4K and still get a decent framerate with the 4080.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the GeForce RTX 4080 at the highest framerates

In Hogwarts Legacy, gamers can get sky-high framerates by simply turning on frame generation. The best settings are listed below.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscale Mode: Nvidia DLSS Quality

Nvidia DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Frame generation: On

On Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Select GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

The RTX 4080 is a very powerful GPU for 4K gaming. Rigs with the card can handle all of the latest releases for years to come. Thus, gamers need not worry about performance hiccups.

