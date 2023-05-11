Best Honkai Star Rail graphics settings on iOS devices

Famous game developer miHoYo, who also created Genshin Impact, recently released Honkai Star Rail, which is now playable on mobile devices and PCs. Tablets and smartphones offer portability to play the game anywhere, while a PC or a laptop provides a more comprehensive range of in-game settings. Hence, you can tweak many locations on a PC to enjoy the game with the best graphical settings and attain maximum frames per second. But what if you want to achieve the best graphics or enjoy more FPS on Apple devices?

Hence, to solve this query of most iPhone and iPad users, we are now presenting the best possible graphical settings you can apply to the Honkai Star Rail game. All these settings will help you enjoy cinematic beauty and the fast-paced gameplay of this beautiful game on most iOS-based devices.

Best graphical settings you can apply on any Apple iPhone or iPad to enjoy Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail players can tweak its graphical settings on mobile devices and Windows PCs. However, if we compare it to PC devices, you can change pretty limited graphic options on Android or iOS devices.

Nonetheless, here are the best graphic settings you can use to get the best out of the game on your Apple iPhone or iPad.

Graphics Quality: Custom Resolution: Medium FPS: 60 Shadow Quality: Medium Reflection Quality: High Character Quality: High Environment Detail: Medium Bloom Effect: Medium Anti-Aliasing: FXAA Light Quality: High

For most Apple iPhones post Apple iPhone 11, the above settings present a mix of performance and graphic settings that will give you the best visual experience. If you are using the latest iPhone, such as Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone 14, you can even set the Shadow Quality, Resolution, and Reflection Quality to High.

If you are using an older iPad or iPhone or are encountering terrible rendering with the characters and some of the enemies in the game, you can also try these settings.

Graphics Quality – Custom Resolution – Medium FPS – 30 Shadow Quality: Medium Reflection Quality: Medium Character Quality: Medium Environment Detail: Medium Bloom Effect: Low Anti-Aliasing: TAA Light Quality: Low

Most of these settings will definitely work fine on lower-end or old-generation Apple gadgets. You can also try to update the App from the App Store to experience smoother gameplay with faster animations.

