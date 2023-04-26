Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest HoYoverse game and the fourth installment of the series. It was designed for previous-generation hardware and was recently released on April 26, 2023. PC users with Nvidia RTX 3070 or the 3070 Ti can play the new Role Playing Game (RPG) without worrying about the frame rates dropping.

Honkai: Star Rail boasts a unique art style accompanied by high graphical assets that can attract many players. The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are more than capable of handling the title with the highest possible graphics settings and even turning up the resolution for a grand gameplay experience.

Most optimal Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a top-shelf graphics card that can churn out high frames per second (FPS) numbers for almost every recent title. Players can easily take their shot at increasing the game's resolution with the best available graphics options and still gain stable frame rates to play the game smoothly.

Here are the best settings for Honkai: Star Rail for RTX 3070 users.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440 Full Screen

2560x1440 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

The game flawlessly runs at a 1440p resolution with the highest graphics presets on the RTX 3070. However, if the performance of the RPG title does not satisfy the user, they can opt to lower some of the settings to fit their needs.

Most optimal Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is another heavy-duty card that can showcase even better performance compared to the RTX 3070. Unfortunately, this RPG game has a 60 FPS lock which can dishearten high frame-rate gamers. However, players can push the game to its absolute limit with higher resolution and the best possible graphics.

Players can utilize the settings listed below for the best gameplay experience.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440 Full Screen

2560x1440 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

Players can turn down settings like the Reflection Quality and Bloom Effect if the game stutters while rendering different in-game assets.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful cards that can handle most triple-A titles at higher resolutions without compromising the frame rate. So, PC users with these graphics cards can run through the open world of Honkai: Star Rail without breaking a sweat.

It is important to note that players can tweak the settings further to meet their requirements - smoother gameplay or a better visual experience. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

