Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the newest mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards designed for the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. They support all the new technologies in graphics rendering, like DLSS with frame generation, better ray tracing performance, and more, making them some of the best GPUs for playing the most demanding titles in the market.
However, the cards aren't a massive upgrade over the last generation in terms of rasterization performance. This makes it necessary to scale down some settings to get the best framerates. This guide will list the best combinations for the new Ada Lovelace-based mid-range GPUs.
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The RTX 4060 can handle Horizon Forbidden West comfortably at 1080p resolutions with the High settings applied. Given that the game supports DLSS frame generation, you can expect sky-high frame rates with these settings applied in the title.
The ideal settings combination for the RTX 4060 is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
Both versions of the RTX 4060 Ti are significantly more potent than non-Ti ones. The cards can comfortably play titles like Horizon Forbidden West at 1440p with DLSS frame generation turned on. You can also get a respectable 4K gaming performance from the cards, but that will come at the cost of some visual fidelity.
The best settings combination for the RTX 4060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: Very high
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: Very high
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
The 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. Thanks to some AI magic with frame generation, you can get superb performance at 1080p with the above settings combinations.