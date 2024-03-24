Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the newest mid-range 1080p gaming graphics cards designed for the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. They support all the new technologies in graphics rendering, like DLSS with frame generation, better ray tracing performance, and more, making them some of the best GPUs for playing the most demanding titles in the market.

However, the cards aren't a massive upgrade over the last generation in terms of rasterization performance. This makes it necessary to scale down some settings to get the best framerates. This guide will list the best combinations for the new Ada Lovelace-based mid-range GPUs.

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable enough to play the latest games (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 4060 can handle Horizon Forbidden West comfortably at 1080p resolutions with the High settings applied. Given that the game supports DLSS frame generation, you can expect sky-high frame rates with these settings applied in the title.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 4060 is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic

4x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: High

High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti

Horizon Forbidden West comes with support for DLSS 3 (Image via PlayStation)

Both versions of the RTX 4060 Ti are significantly more potent than non-Ti ones. The cards can comfortably play titles like Horizon Forbidden West at 1440p with DLSS frame generation turned on. You can also get a respectable 4K gaming performance from the cards, but that will come at the cost of some visual fidelity.

The best settings combination for the RTX 4060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: Very high

Very high Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: Very high

Very high Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

The 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing the latest titles like Horizon Forbidden West. Thanks to some AI magic with frame generation, you can get superb performance at 1080p with the above settings combinations.