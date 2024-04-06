If you want phenomenal sound from in-ear devices, you should probably check out some of the best IEM earphones in 2024. These devices provide balanced sound and play music exactly how it's meant to be heard. There are many options on the market, ranging from budget to expensive, and you can choose one based on your specific needs.
This article lists the five best IEM earphones in 2024, with prices ranging from $99 to $399.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
What are the 5 best IEM earphones in 2024?
1) Audio-Technica ATH-E70 Professional IEM - $399
The Audio-Technica ATH-E70 Professional IEM is among the best IEM earphones in 2024. Its lows are complemented by its treble, and the mids provide the most natural tone, allowing for clearer vocals. The fit is comfortable, and the device provides great noise isolation.
Pros
- Rich sound quality
- Superior noise isolation
- A carrying case is also included
- Snug fit
Cons
- The price is high for most people
2) Shure SE425 PRO Professional IEM - $269
The Shure SE425 PRO are special dual-driver IEM earphones. They block up to 37 decibels of external background noise, providing a clean and balanced sound. The device's transparent body looks incredibly unique and allows you to take a peek under the hoods.
Pros
- Transparent design and fantastic build quality
- Great sound clarity
- Dual driver
- Perfect fit
Cons
- It's on the expensive side
3) Mackie MP-220 IEM - $149
The Mackie MP-220 are great IEM earphones under $150. They provide similar mids and lows to the Shure SE425 while costing less. The sound is rich, and the noise isolation is on point. This device also has a very snug fit and is comfortable to wear for longer durations.
Pros
- Excellent sound signature
- Full range of sound
- A compact carrying case is included with the package
Cons
- The treble doesn't sound as high as the other options
4) Etymotic ER3XR Extended Response IEM - $129
The Etymotic ER3XR is housed in a metallic body and features a premium design. The "Extended Response" in its name indicates the presence of a driver that is tuned to provide a greater bass response. If you like bass but don't want to compromise on the mids and highs, this is one of the IEM earphones to get.
Pros
- Solid bass
- Fits almost every ear shape
- The sound quality is quite decent
Cons
- The noise isolation is not on the same level as the other options
5) Shure SE215 PRO IEM - $99
The Shure SE215 PRO is among the best IEM earphones and has the lowest price tag on this list. However, don't let its low cost fool you. The sound it provides is impressive for its price range, and the base is natural. Its body is also well-built and durable.
Pros
- Decent sound quality
- Performance is value for money
- Bass is quite good
Cons
- The range of audible sound is slightly narrower
There's a product for every budget in this list of best IEM earphones in 2024, so you are likely to find one that suits your needs.
