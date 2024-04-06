If you want phenomenal sound from in-ear devices, you should probably check out some of the best IEM earphones in 2024. These devices provide balanced sound and play music exactly how it's meant to be heard. There are many options on the market, ranging from budget to expensive, and you can choose one based on your specific needs.

This article lists the five best IEM earphones in 2024, with prices ranging from $99 to $399.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the 5 best IEM earphones in 2024?

1) Audio-Technica ATH-E70 Professional IEM - $399

The Audio-Technica ATH-E70 Professional IEM is one of the best IEM earphones in 2024 (Image via Audio-Technica/Amazon)

The Audio-Technica ATH-E70 Professional IEM is among the best IEM earphones in 2024. Its lows are complemented by its treble, and the mids provide the most natural tone, allowing for clearer vocals. The fit is comfortable, and the device provides great noise isolation.

Pros

Rich sound quality

Superior noise isolation

A carrying case is also included

Snug fit

Cons

The price is high for most people

2) Shure SE425 PRO Professional IEM - $269

The Shure SE425 PRO IEM (Image via Shure/Amazon)

The Shure SE425 PRO are special dual-driver IEM earphones. They block up to 37 decibels of external background noise, providing a clean and balanced sound. The device's transparent body looks incredibly unique and allows you to take a peek under the hoods.

Pros

Transparent design and fantastic build quality

Great sound clarity

Dual driver

Perfect fit

Cons

It's on the expensive side

3) Mackie MP-220 IEM - $149

The Mackie MP-220 IEM is among the best IEM earphones in 2024 (Image via Mackie/Amazon)

The Mackie MP-220 are great IEM earphones under $150. They provide similar mids and lows to the Shure SE425 while costing less. The sound is rich, and the noise isolation is on point. This device also has a very snug fit and is comfortable to wear for longer durations.

Pros

Excellent sound signature

Full range of sound

A compact carrying case is included with the package

Cons

The treble doesn't sound as high as the other options

4) Etymotic ER3XR Extended Response IEM - $129

The Etymotic ER3XR Extended Response IEM Earphone (Image via Etymotic/Amazon)

The Etymotic ER3XR is housed in a metallic body and features a premium design. The "Extended Response" in its name indicates the presence of a driver that is tuned to provide a greater bass response. If you like bass but don't want to compromise on the mids and highs, this is one of the IEM earphones to get.

Pros

Solid bass

Fits almost every ear shape

The sound quality is quite decent

Cons

The noise isolation is not on the same level as the other options

5) Shure SE215 PRO IEM - $99

The Shure SE215 PRO Wired IEM earphones is one of the best IEM earphones in 2024 (Image via Shure/Amazon)

The Shure SE215 PRO is among the best IEM earphones and has the lowest price tag on this list. However, don't let its low cost fool you. The sound it provides is impressive for its price range, and the base is natural. Its body is also well-built and durable.

Pros

Decent sound quality

Performance is value for money

Bass is quite good

Cons

The range of audible sound is slightly narrower

There's a product for every budget in this list of best IEM earphones in 2024, so you are likely to find one that suits your needs.

