Best iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals 2023

As the year 2023 draws to a close, numerous iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals emerge. Although the series is officially discontinued, reputable sellers still offer viable choices if you're open to considering this slightly older model. It is worth noting that supplies with the latest offers will begin to diminish soon, so it would be wise not to delay your decision if you find yourself intrigued.

In this article, we have gathered the remaining carrier options for you to find the best iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals. Apple no longer stocks the device due to the release of their latest 15-series.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals from various retailers

The 14 Pro, which is available in an entry-level 128GB version and costs $999, maintains a similar design to its predecessor. However, it introduces an exciting change by removing the notch and replacing it with a Dynamic Island feature that allows for a completely fresh interaction experience.

This innovative device includes the powerful A16 Bionic chipset, satellite communication capabilities, an Always-On display, adaptive refresh functionality, and a significant camera upgrade. These remarkable advancements make the iPhone 14 Pro one of the most groundbreaking iPhones ever created.

Below are two of the best iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals currently available.

iPhone 14 Pro at $15/mo via AT&T

Original price : $899.99 (128 GB)

: $899.99 (128 GB) Discounted price: $15/month (36 months)

This week, AT&T is offering some nice discounts on the iPhone 14 Pro. You have to pay $15 per month for 36 months to buy this product. Previously, it was $25 per month. Thus, the reduction of the monthly cost by $10 is quite a decent deal. Furthermore, you had to trade in an old device to get a discount, but now you can enjoy this offer without that requirement.

Also, if you are interested in trading in your older phone, this prominent retailer currently has a fantastic promotion where you can save up to $1,000 on the newer iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 14 Pro: $15/month (AT&T)

iPhone 14 Pro with up to $700 discount with a trade-in via Xfinity Mobile

Original price : $899.99 (128 GB)

: $899.99 (128 GB) Discounted price: $700 with trade-in/$400 without trade-in

At this moment, Xfinity Mobile is offering some of the best iPhone 14 Pro Christmas gift deals at a reasonable price. If you decide to purchase the device outright while simultaneously acquiring a new line, Xfinity will generously grant you a savings of $400. That is a substantial amount that reduces the device's cost to a mere $499.

Moreover, if you opt to trade in your current device, the savings increase significantly to $700, allowing you to obtain a brand-new iPhone 14 Pro for just $199 throughout a two-year plan.

iPhone 14 Pro: up to $700 discount (Xfinity Mobile)

For those seeking the latest iPhone 15 series, check out this article for an array of top-notch Christmas deals to consider when purchasing.