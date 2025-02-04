Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable GPUs for playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The cards have been built from the ground up to deliver high framerates in the latest and most demanding title without any major performance hiccups. Thanks to the rasterization capabilities of the GPUs, coupled with some AI sorcery, you'll be in for a pretty good experience, albeit with a few tweaks to the video settings.
In this article, we have listed the ideal settings for the Ada Lovelace-based 60-class offerings. We are primarily targeting a 90 FPS experience for the best smoothness.
Note: The settings mentioned here will work provided the rest of your PC meets the recommended system requirements for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a pretty capable 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend sticking to this resolution with the High settings for an ideal experience.KCD2's Ultra settings can bring even the most demanding GPUs to their knees, which makes the High settings a good middle ground.
The detailed settings list for the 4060 are as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: High
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: DLSS (replaces SMAA)
- Object quality: High
- Particles: High
- Lighting: High
- Global illumination: High
- Post-process quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Shadows: High
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB cards are pretty powerful for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. The GPU packs some extra rendering prowess which helps us crank a few settings up to High and Ultra. We recommend using DLSS at Quality with frame generation turned on for an ideal experience.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Ultra
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: DLSS (replaces SMAA)
- Object quality: Ultra
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global illumination: High
- Post-process quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: Ultra
- Shadows: High
- Textures: Ultra
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the most capable 1080p gaming video cards in the market. They are designed to handle the latest titles without any issues. With the above settings applied, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 should work like a charm.