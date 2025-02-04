Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable GPUs for playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The cards have been built from the ground up to deliver high framerates in the latest and most demanding title without any major performance hiccups. Thanks to the rasterization capabilities of the GPUs, coupled with some AI sorcery, you'll be in for a pretty good experience, albeit with a few tweaks to the video settings.

In this article, we have listed the ideal settings for the Ada Lovelace-based 60-class offerings. We are primarily targeting a 90 FPS experience for the best smoothness.

Note: The settings mentioned here will work provided the rest of your PC meets the recommended system requirements for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a powerful GPU for playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 at 1080p (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a pretty capable 1080p gaming GPU. We recommend sticking to this resolution with the High settings for an ideal experience.KCD2's Ultra settings can bring even the most demanding GPUs to their knees, which makes the High settings a good middle ground.

The detailed settings list for the 4060 are as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: High

High Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: DLSS (replaces SMAA)

DLSS (replaces SMAA) Object quality: High

High Particles: High

High Lighting: High

High Global illumination: High

High Post-process quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

You can expect triple-digit framerates on the RTX 4060 Ti in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB cards are pretty powerful for both 1080p and 1440p gaming. The GPU packs some extra rendering prowess which helps us crank a few settings up to High and Ultra. We recommend using DLSS at Quality with frame generation turned on for an ideal experience.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Ultra

Ultra Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: DLSS (replaces SMAA)

DLSS (replaces SMAA) Object quality: Ultra

Ultra Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination: High

High Post-process quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: High

High Textures: Ultra

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are some of the most capable 1080p gaming video cards in the market. They are designed to handle the latest titles without any issues. With the above settings applied, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 should work like a charm.

