Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are some of the most capable graphics cards for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles at 1440p resolutions without performance hiccups, and the latest medieval RPG is no exception. With some tweaks to the settings, you can expect high framerates in the game without major issues.
In this guide, we have compiled the ideal settings combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super cards.
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4070
The RTX 4070 is a high-end GPU designed for 1440p gaming without compromises. We recommend playing the game at the High settings with DLSS turned on. Frame generation helps push the framerate close to 100, ensuring adequate smoothness.
The recommended settings list for the 4070 are as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Ultra
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: High
- Particles: High
- Lighting: High
- Global illumination: High
- Post-process quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Shadows: High
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super packs quite some more rendering prowess than the original 70-class offering. This allows us to crank up a couple of the settings to Ultra while still maintaining similar performance. We recommend using DLSS 4 with frame generation for the best experience.
The detailed settings list for the GPU is as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Ultra
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: High
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global illumination: High
- Post-process quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: High
- Shadows: High
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Overall, the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super continue to be some of the most capable GPUs in the market. With the above settings options applied, you can get a balanced experience in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The game looks visually pleasing on high-end PCs.