Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Super are some of the most capable graphics cards for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles at 1440p resolutions without performance hiccups, and the latest medieval RPG is no exception. With some tweaks to the settings, you can expect high framerates in the game without major issues.

In this guide, we have compiled the ideal settings combinations for the 4070 and 4070 Super cards.

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 delivers high framerates at 1440p in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The RTX 4070 is a high-end GPU designed for 1440p gaming without compromises. We recommend playing the game at the High settings with DLSS turned on. Frame generation helps push the framerate close to 100, ensuring adequate smoothness.

The recommended settings list for the 4070 are as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Ultra

Ultra Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: High

High Particles: High

High Lighting: High

High Global illumination: High

High Post-process quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Super

The 4070 Super can deliver slightly higher framerates in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super packs quite some more rendering prowess than the original 70-class offering. This allows us to crank up a couple of the settings to Ultra while still maintaining similar performance. We recommend using DLSS 4 with frame generation for the best experience.

The detailed settings list for the GPU is as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Ultra

Ultra Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: High

High Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination: High

High Post-process quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Overall, the RTX 4070 and 4070 Super continue to be some of the most capable GPUs in the market. With the above settings options applied, you can get a balanced experience in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The game looks visually pleasing on high-end PCs.

