Best laptops for Minecraft under $1000

Minecraft (Image via Wallpaper Access)
Aratrik Debnath
ANALYST
Modified Dec 23, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Listicle

Even a decade after its release, Minecraft remains one of the most sold and played games in the world, recently crossing a trillion views on YouTube.

It might just be blocks, but YOU are not just players!Your content has reached 1 trillion views on @YouTube! To celebrate, our friends have left the door open and let all the mobs take over YouTube for one day only! Learn how to join the party now:📺 redsto.ne/1-trillion https://t.co/0cnSevEIXe

Now, even with realistic mods and ray tracing implementation, Minecraft can be quite demanding for current gen GPUs like the RTX 3070. However, it can easily run on a lower-end machine.

Ray tracing is coming to Minecraft, the game where players of all ages and backgrounds come together to build amazing virtual worlds. nvda.ws/2HgCU4N #RTXOn #Gamescom2019 https://t.co/KywrXbm0JQ

Today, we will list some of the best laptops for games like Minecraft at various price points.

Best laptops to play Minecraft

  • HP Pavilion x360 2020
  • Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
  • HP Victus 16

3) HP Pavilion x360 2020 ($ 499)

HP Pavilion x360 2020 (Image via Amazon)
This is the lowest you can go while still getting a great experience in both Minecraft and day-to-day tasks.

This can easily do 60FPS low settings on the native 1366x768 display.

Specs:

  • CPU: Intel i3 1005G1
  • GPU: Intel UHD
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4
  • Storage: 128GB SSD
  • Screen: 14" 1336x768, 60hz
  • Others: Win 10, 3.52 lbs (1.6 Kg)

Get it here.

2) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($ 697)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon) HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon) HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon)
ty much the cheapest 'gaming' laptop you can play Minecraft on, with a smooth 60 fps on 1080p at High settings.This can also easily be used to stream Minecraft, via with the NVENC encoder of the GTX 1650.

Specs:

  • CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h
  • GPU: GTX 1650 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256GB SSD
  • Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz
  • Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it here.

1) HP Victus 16 ($ 859)

HP Victus 16 (Image via Amazon)
HP Victus 16, with its bigger 16.1 inch 144hz screen and the RTX 3050, is the perfect price-to-performance laptop for not just Minecraft but for most games.

Also the RTX gpu allows players to get a taste of Ray Tracing (along with DLSS) in Minecraft.

Specs:

  • CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H
  • GPU: RTX 3050 4GB
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz
  • Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5 Kg)

Get it here.

(Note: This listicle reflects the views of the Author and is in no particular order.)

Edited by Saman
