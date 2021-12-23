Best laptops for Minecraft under $1000

Even a decade after its release, Minecraft remains one of the most sold and played games in the world, recently crossing a trillion views on YouTube.
Now, even with realistic mods and ray tracing implementation, Minecraft can be quite demanding for current gen GPUs like the RTX 3070. However, it can easily run on a lower-end machine.
Today, we will list some of the best laptops for games like Minecraft at various price points.
Best laptops to play Minecraft
- HP Pavilion x360 2020
- Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3
- HP Victus 16
3) HP Pavilion x360 2020 ($ 499)
This is the lowest you can go while still getting a great experience in both Minecraft and day-to-day tasks.
This can easily do 60FPS low settings on the native 1366x768 display.
Specs:
- CPU: Intel i3 1005G1
- GPU: Intel UHD
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- Storage: 128GB SSD
- Screen: 14" 1336x768, 60hz
- Others: Win 10, 3.52 lbs (1.6 Kg)
Get it here.
2) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($ 697)
ty much the cheapest 'gaming' laptop you can play Minecraft on, with a smooth 60 fps on 1080p at High settings.This can also easily be used to stream Minecraft, via with the NVENC encoder of the GTX 1650.
Specs:
- CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h
- GPU: GTX 1650 4GB
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- Storage: 256GB SSD
- Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz
- Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)
Get it here.
1) HP Victus 16 ($ 859)
HP Victus 16, with its bigger 16.1 inch 144hz screen and the RTX 3050, is the perfect price-to-performance laptop for not just Minecraft but for most games.
Also the RTX gpu allows players to get a taste of Ray Tracing (along with DLSS) in Minecraft.
Specs:
- CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H
- GPU: RTX 3050 4GB
- RAM: 8GB DDR4
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz
- Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5 Kg)
Get it here.
(Note: This listicle reflects the views of the Author and is in no particular order.)