The best lenses for portraits are those that have a good focal length, wide aperture, and a low f-stop. With the advancement of technology and so many lenses around, it can be difficult to choose the right one for your needs. The best lens varies from person to person and is dependent on factors like budget, personal style, and camera make.

To make things easier, this article lists the five best lenses for portraits. We will be discussing key features, strengths, and weaknesses.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best lenses for portraits?

1) Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm F1.4G is one of the best lenses for portraits (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G is one of the best lenses for portraits right now. It is a telephoto prime lens that boasts a f/1.4 aperture. It is capable of sculpting smooth bokeh and isolating subjects with outstanding precision. Its sharpness, reliable autofocus, and weather-sealed build make it a trusted companion for professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.

Features Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,599.95

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.4G features an 85mm focal length, f/1.4 aperture, Nano Crystal Coating, and a Silent Wave Motor (SWM) that provides fast, quiet autofocus. It weighs 595g.

Pros:

Produces sharp images and offers smooth bokeh

Performs well in low-light conditions

Strong build quality

Cons:

Slightly larger and heavier than some competitors

Price tag sits in the middle range

2) Fujifilm XF 90mm F2 R LM WR

Fujifilm XF 90mm F2 R LM WR (Image via Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm XF 90mm F2 R LM WR is a versatile telephoto prime lens that performs exceptionally well in portrait photography. It offers excellent sharpness and image quality. The f/2 aperture produces a pleasing bokeh, and its weather-proof build makes it one of the best lenses for portraits.

Features Fujifilm XF 90mm F2 R LM WR Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 90mm Aperture f/2 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $949.95

The Fujifilm XF 90mm F2 R LM WR has a 90mm focal length, f/2 maximum aperture, and a Quad Linear Motor. It weighs 540g and has a weather-sealed construction, providing weather resistance up to -10C.

Pros:

Produces excellent sharpness and background blur

Strong weather-sealed build suitable for outdoor use

It is versatile for various shooting conditions

Cons:

f/2 aperture offers slightly less bokeh than some competitors

Not as compatible when compared to other lenses

3) Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM is a telephoto prime lens that delivers stunning portraits with a creamy background blur. Its fast and silent autofocus, exceptional build quality, and weather sealing make it one of the best lenses for portraits. Its wide aperture allows for excellent low-light performance, while its compression and bokeh make it ideal for capturing detailed portraits with a very shallow depth of field.

Features Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,699.99

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM has an 85mm focal length, f/1.4 aperture, and an XD Linear Motor for fast and precise autofocus. It weighs around 820g and is compatible with Full-frame and APS-C cameras with the Sony E-mount.

Pros:

Offers exceptional compression and bokeh

Has superior image quality and produces super-sharp images

It is well-built and durable

Cons:

Heavier compared to some lenses

Relatively expensive

4) Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art (Image via Sigma)

The Sigma 85MM F1.4 DG DN Art is a telephoto prime lens that delivers outstanding sharpness, beautiful bokeh, and excellent value for money. It offers a wide aperture, allowing for excellent low-light performance and stunning background blur.

This lens suits everyone, from aspiring portrait photographers to budget-conscious enthusiasts, proving to be a versatile entry point and one of the best lenses for portraits.

Features Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,099

The Sigma 85MM F1.4 DG DN Art has an 85mm focal length, f/1.4 maximum aperture, and a dust and splash-resistant build. It weighs around 625g and is designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. It is also compatible with in-camera aberration correction.

Pros:

Its wide aperture performs well in low-light conditions

Provides excellent image quality with minimal chromatic aberration

The Hyper Sonic Motor provides fast and silent autofocus

Cons:

Though weather-sealed, it is not as durable as other lenses

Has manual focus only, which might not suit all photographers

5) Canon EF 50mm F1.8 STM

Canon EF 50mm F1.8 STM (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon EF 50mm F1.8 STM is a budget-friendly standard prime lens for beginners and casual portraiture. Its 50mm focal length offers a slightly wider perspective compared to traditional portrait lenses, making it versatile for various shooting scenarios.

Even though its f/1.8 aperture does not achieve the extreme bokeh of its competitors, its affordability, lightweight design, and decent image quality make it one of the best lenses for portraits.

Features Canon EF 50mm F1.8 STM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $125.99

The Canon EF 50mm F1.8 STM features a 50mm focal length, f/1.8 maximum aperture, Movie Servo AF, a metal mount, and a lightweight design. It weighs 160g and is compatible with Canon's EF mount.

Pros:

The lens offers great image quality and sharpness

The f/1.8 aperture offers decent bokeh

It is affordable and a popular choice among beginners

Cons:

Its shorter focal length may not provide the compression desired for all portrait shots

Plastic construction feels less premium compared to competitors

