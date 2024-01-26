Nikon is a well-respected brand in the photography world. It is also known for exceptional lenses that cater to diverse photographic styles. However, navigating through the vast number of options can be daunting. This article will discuss the five best lenses for Nikon cameras, each one possessing a unique quality that makes them stand out in their domain.

We will be explaining the key features, their strengths and weaknesses, and also their ideal use, thus helping you make an informed decision. From the versatile everyday workhorse to the ultra-wide super zooms, this analysis delves into the technical prowess and ideal uses of these outstanding contenders for your Nikon camera bag.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A look at the 5 best lenses for Nikon cameras in 2024

1) Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 17-55mm f/2.8G IF-ED

AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 17-55mm f/2.8G IF-ED is among the best lens for Nikon cameras (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 17-55mm f/2.8G is a versatile standard zoom lens designed for APS-C DX-format cameras. It strikes the perfect balance between versatility, image quality, and low-light performance, and is a one-lens solution for many photographers, eliminating the need for frequent lens changes. These features make it one of the best lenses for Nikon cameras.

Features Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor 17-55mm f/2.8G IF-ED Sensor APS-C Focal Length 17-55mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,499.95

The lens features an aperture of f/2.8, which excels in low light conditions and also enables a shallow depth of field for incredible bokeh shots. Its fast aperture opens creative possibilities for bokeh and low-light shooting. The Silent Wave Motor (SWM) ensures fast and quiet autofocus. The F-Bayonet mount by Nikon makes it compatible with a large array of cameras.

Ideal use: Landscapes, portraits, travel, events, everyday photography.

Pros:

Offers unmatched low-light performance and superior image quality.

It has a versatile zoom range.

Offers fast and silent autofocus.

Cons:

Has a limited zoom range compared to some options.

Is slightly heavier than some competitors.

2) Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN is one of the best lenses for Nikon cameras (Image via Sigma)

The Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN offers a compelling alternative for budget-conscious photographers seeking a high-quality ultra-wide zoom. It features outstanding high-resolution image quality, low-dispersion glass elements, and a stepping motor that offers high speed and quiet autofocus.

Features Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 14-24mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,319

The lens is an astrophotography powerhouse. It features top-notch specs like Nano Porous Coating, and low-dispersion glass elements for reduced flare and ghosting. It is a competitively priced alternative to Nikon's 14-24mm and covers full-frame sensors (DX bodies), and has a constant f/2.8 aperture.

Ideal Use: Astrophotography, landscape, and travel photography.

Pros:

More affordable than Nikon's option.

Covers full-frame sensors for future camera upgrades.

Compact and lightweight for a wide-angle zoom.

Cons:

The autofocus performance could have been better.

Build quality feels slightly less robust.

3) Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR

AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR - Best telephoto lens for Nikon (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR is a very popular choice among wildlife photographers. Its affordability, zoom range, and image stabilization make it one of the best lenses for Nikon cameras for shooting telephoto. It is a versatile lens that is perfect for capturing wildlife, sports, and distant subjects.

Features Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 70-300mm Aperture f/4.5 to f/32 Auto Focus Yes Price $349.95

The lens is feature-packed with a powerful telephoto zoom range, superb optics, and Vibration Reduction for sharper handheld shots. Weighing at just around 400g, it is super lightweight and extremely portable. It has a sturdy build and is a great travel companion.

Ideal Use: Wildlife, sports events, action photography.

Pros:

An affordable telephoto option for DX cameras.

Great for wildlife, sports, and distant subjects.

The VR technology minimizes camera shake.

Cons:

Its variable aperture limits low-light performance.

Image quality is not as sharp as high-end telephoto lenses.

4) Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED

AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED - Best wide angle (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED is an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens capable of producing incredible landscape photography, architecture, and astrophotography. It has a dust and moisture-resistant build, allowing you the freedom to capture even in the most demanding conditions. These features make it one of the best lenses for Nikon cameras.

Features Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm F2.8G ED Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 14-24mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,749.95

The lens features an aperture range of f/2.8-22, allowing you to take the best shots in most lighting conditions. The Silent Wave Motor and Internal Focusing technologies enable fast autofocus paired with exceptional accuracy. It is optimized for both FX- and DX-format Nikon D-SLR cameras, making it super versatile.

Ideal Use: Landscape photography, architecture, capturing expansive interiors.

Pros:

Ultra-wide angle captures expansive scenes.

Offers excellent sharpness and color rendition.

Has a solid build letting you capture even in demanding conditions.

Cons:

Has limited close-focusing distance.

It is quite bulky and on the expensive side.

5) Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S

Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm - Best for portrait (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm is a must-have for portrait enthusiasts. With features like fast aperture, excellent image quality, and compact design, it is no doubt one of the best lenses for Nikon cameras for portraits.

It is capable of producing stunning portrait images with a soft, natural bokeh. It performs exceptionally well in dim environments, event photography, and close-up photography, making it a valuable addition to your collection.

Features Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $699.95

The lens is packed with features like a fast f/1.8 aperture, incredible sharpness, and clarity thanks to ED glass elements and Nano Crystal Coating. It also offers smooth and silent autofocus via the stepping motor, and weather-sealed construction for durability.

Ideal Use: Portrait photography, weddings, events, close-ups, low-light shooting.

Pros:

Capable of creating beautiful portraits with background blur and exceptional detail.

Excellent for weddings, events, close-up work, and creative effects.

Has a compact and lightweight build for comfortable use.

Cons:

Its limited focal length restricts versatility compared to zoom lenses.

More expensive than some Zoom options.

Things to consider before buying:

Sensor format: Nikon offers lenses of both full-frame (FX) and APS-C (DX) sensors. Ensure that the lens you choose is compatible with your camera's sensor size.

Budget: Lens price ranges a vast spectrum. Define your budget and prioritize features accordingly.

Genre: Different photographic genres like landscape, portraiture, and wildlife each have distinct lens requirements. Explore the different genres to know which one you enjoy most and decide accordingly.

Aperture: Aperture refers to the amount of light entering. A wider aperture, that is, a lower f-stop, allows more light in. This creates a shallow depth of field and offering better low-light performance.

Image stabilization: Stabilization is crucial as it minimizes camera shake and allows you to capture sharper images, especially at slower shutter speeds.

That completes the article on the five best lenses for Nikon cameras. We hope you found it helpful and informative.

