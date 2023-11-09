Best Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can easily handle Like a Dragon Gaiden, the latest Yakuza title that brings better visuals, gameplay, and a chilling continuation of the story.

The last-gen 1440p gaming cards continue to be relevant at the resolution in most modern titles. On top of this, the new Yakuza title is optimized well and doesn't feature the most demanding visual effects that tank performance. This further helps older hardware run the game.

That said, we recommend a few settings tweaks for the best experience. This ensures high FPS without any major frame drops. We will list the best combination for the Ampere-based 70-class GPU in this article.

Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3070

The Nvidia RTX 3070 can handle Like a Dragon Gaiden at nearly the highest settings without major performance hiccups. You can stick to 1440p, the original target resolution of the graphics card. We recommend a couple of tweaks and setting DLSS to Quality for the best framerates in the game.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3070 is as follows:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 8x

8x Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Geometry quality: Medium

Medium Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

Like a Dragon Gaiden settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than its non-Ti counterpart. This allows gamers with this card to crank up the settings in the new Yakuza slightly further without a major performance cost. We recommend playing at native 1440p for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Settings

Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum supported by display

Maximum supported by display Vsync: Off

Off Graphical quality: High

High Field of view: +39

+39 FPS: Unlimited

Advanced settings

Texture filtering: 8x

8x Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Geometry quality: Medium

Medium Realtime reflections: On

On Motion blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Render scale: 100%

100% Anti-aliasing: Default

Default Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off AMD FSR 1.0 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 AMD FSR 2: Off

Off AMD FSR 2 sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Intel XeSS: Off

Like a Dragon Gaiden plays pretty well on the last-gen cards. Gamers can expect 80-90 FPS in the game with the above settings applied. Besides, you still have enough headroom to crank up the resolution to 4K. But we wouldn't recommend that for a flawless experience.