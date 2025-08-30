Best Lost Soul Aside graphics settings for high-end GPUs

Lost Soul Aside has now received a massive day-one patch, which fixes many of the graphics issues on PC. Those with high-end GPUs can play the game smoothly at high FPS without major performance hiccups or lags. Issues with pre-rendered cutscenes remain, however, and we may have to wait longer for them to be ironed out.

Ad

For now, here's a Lost Soul Aside graphics guide for gamers on high-end hardware to start the title on a strong footing. We have fine-tuned the settings to play the title at over 100 FPS so that the effects of random artifacts or lag can be minimized in certain scenarios.

Lost Soul Aside runs at 100+ FPS on high-end GPUs

Lost Soul Aside can be maxed out on high-end GPUs like the RTX 4080 and RTX 5090 (Image via UtilZeroGames and PlayStation)

For this Lost Soul Aside, we have selected a few representative high-end cards. If you can't find your specific graphics card in this list, find the closest equivalent following the TechPowerUp GPU database. The Nvidia cards we have listed include the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 4090, 4080 Super, 4080, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Ti, 3080 Ti, and 3080. For AMD, the list includes RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, 7900 GRE, 6900 XT, and 6950 XT.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed graphics settings for these high-end cards:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT), 3840 x 2160 (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT)

(RTX 4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT), (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT) Brightness: 50

Graphics

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Anti-aliasing quality: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Shadow quality: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Texture quality: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Effects quality: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Post-processing quality: Epic (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti/3080/3080 Ti/3090/3090 Ti/2080 Ti, RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT/7900 GRE/6900 XT/6950 XT) Super Resolution sampling: DLAA (RTX 5090/5080/4090), DLSS Quality (RTX 5070 Ti/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super), DLSS Balanced (RTX 4070 Ti/3090 Ti/3090/3080 Ti), DLSS Performance (RTX 3080/2080 Ti), FSR Quality (RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT), FSR Balanced (RX 7900 GRE/6950 XT/6900 XT)

(RTX 5090/5080/4090), (RTX 5070 Ti/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super), (RTX 4070 Ti/3090 Ti/3090/3080 Ti), (RTX 3080/2080 Ti), (RX 7900 XTX/7900 XT), (RX 7900 GRE/6950 XT/6900 XT) Super Sampling quality: DLAA (when not playing at 4K - RTX 5070 Ti/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super), Off (when using DLSS upscaling or AMD cards)

(when not playing at 4K - RTX 5070 Ti/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super), (when using DLSS upscaling or AMD cards) Frame generation: On (RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti), Off (RTX 3090 Ti/3090/3080 Ti/3080/2080 Ti, all AMD cards)

(RTX 5090/5080/5070 Ti/4090/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super/4070 Ti), (RTX 3090 Ti/3090/3080 Ti/3080/2080 Ti, all AMD cards) Low latency mode: On (all RTX cards), Off (AMD cards)

(all RTX cards), (AMD cards) Ray tracing: Ultra (RTX 5090/5080/4090), High (RTX 5070 Ti/4080 Super/4080/4070 Ti Super, RX 7900 XTX), Low (RTX 4070 Ti/3090 Ti/3090/3080 Ti, RX 7900 XT/7900 GRE), Off (RTX 3080/2080 Ti, RX 6950 XT/6900 XT)

Ad

While Lost Soul Aside faces a few performance issues on PC, the game generally plays at high framerates at native resolutions throughout. With the above tweaks applied, you can ensure a smooth and high-fidelity experience in the latest PlayStation release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More