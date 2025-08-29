Best Lost Soul Aside graphics settings for low-end GPUs

Lost Soul Aside is now out on PC. The game runs well on most systems, but those on low-end GPUs need to turn their settings down to maintain a decent framerate. The game ships with DLSS and FSR support out of the box, which helps with performance on entry-level cards. Moreover, UtilZeroGames has optimized the title well to run at over 60 FPS consistently. However, you'll have to spend some time in the settings lists to get a balanced experience.

In this guide, we have listed the ideal settings options for some low-end cards. Do note it's not possible to cover every GPU. To get a rough idea, you can check up TechPowerUp's GPU database for the card closest to one of the samples we have listed.

Lost Soul Aside runs well on low-end graphics cards with a few settings tweaks

For the purpose of the article, we have included the best Lost Soul Aside settings for a select few low-end graphics cards. The list includes the Nvidia RTX 5060, 4060, 3060 Ti, 3060, 2060 Super, and 2060. For AMD, there's the RX 9060, 7600 XT, 7600, 6650 XT, 6600 XT, 6600, 5600 XT, 580, 570, and 560.

Here are the detailed settings you can use in Lost Soul Aside:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

Graphics

View Distance: High (RTX 3060 Ti/4060/5060, RX 9060/7600 XT), Medium (RTX 3060/2060 Super/GTX 1660 Super, RX 7600/6600 XT/6650 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660/1650 Super, RX 6600/5600 XT/580), Very Low (GTX 1650, RX 570/560)

High (RTX 3060 Ti/4060/5060, RX 9060/7600 XT), Medium (RTX 3060/2060 Super/GTX 1660 Super, RX 7600/6600 XT/6650 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660/1650 Super, RX 6600/5600 XT/580), Very Low (GTX 1650, RX 570/560) Anti-aliasing quality: High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600/6600 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Off (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 570/560)

High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600/6600 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Off (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 570/560) Shadow quality: High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT), Very Low (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 580/570/560)

High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT), Very Low (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 580/570/560) Texture quality: High (RTX 3060 Ti/4060/5060, RX 9060/7600 XT), Medium (RTX 3060/2060 Super/GTX 1660 Super, RX 7600/6600 XT/6650 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660/1650 Super, RX 6600/5600 XT/580/570), Very Low (GTX 1650, RX 560)

High (RTX 3060 Ti/4060/5060, RX 9060/7600 XT), Medium (RTX 3060/2060 Super/GTX 1660 Super, RX 7600/6600 XT/6650 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660/1650 Super, RX 6600/5600 XT/580/570), Very Low (GTX 1650, RX 560) Effects quality: High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600/6600 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Very Low (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 570/560)

High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600/6600 XT), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660, RX 6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Very Low (GTX 1650 Super/1650, RX 570/560) Post-processing quality: High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660/1650 Super, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Off (GTX 1650, RX 570/560)

High (RTX 4060/5060, RX 9060), Medium (RTX 3060 Ti/3060/2060 Super, RX 7600 XT/7600), Low (RTX 2060/GTX 1660 Super/1660/1650 Super, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT/580), Off (GTX 1650, RX 570/560) Super Resolution sampling: DLSS (RTX cards only), FSR (AMD cards: RX 9060/7600 XT/7600 at Quality, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT at Balanced, RX 580/570/560 at Performance), Off (GTX 1650/1650 Super/1660/1660 Super)

DLSS (RTX cards only), FSR (AMD cards: RX 9060/7600 XT/7600 at Quality, RX 6600 XT/6650 XT/6600/5600 XT at Balanced, RX 580/570/560 at Performance), Off (GTX 1650/1650 Super/1660/1660 Super) Super Sampling quality: DLAA (RTX 4060/5060), Quality (RTX 3060/3060 Ti, RX 9060, RX 7600/7600 XT), Balanced (RTX 2060 Super, RX 6600), Performance (RTX 2060, GTX 1660, GTX 1650, RX 6600, RX 5600), Off (all other cards)

DLAA (RTX 4060/5060), Quality (RTX 3060/3060 Ti, RX 9060, RX 7600/7600 XT), Balanced (RTX 2060 Super, RX 6600), Performance (RTX 2060, GTX 1660, GTX 1650, RX 6600, RX 5600), Off (all other cards) Frame generation: Off (recommended for all cards for input latency)

Off (recommended for all cards for input latency) Low latency mode: On (RTX 5060), Off (RTX 4060/3060/2060, GTX and AMD cards)

On (RTX 5060), Off (RTX 4060/3060/2060, GTX and AMD cards) Ray tracing: Ultra (RTX 5060/4060 with DLSS), Off (All other GPUs)

Overall, Lost Soul Aside does suffer from a few optimization issues, but with sufficient settings tweaks, you can ensure the game runs at well over 60 FPS consistently on 60-class GPUs from the past couple of generations. DLSS and FSR make things easier on weaker cards.

