Best Lost Soul Aside graphics settings for mid-range GPUs

Lost Soul Aside is now official on PC, and the game runs well for the most part on modern hardware. There are a few optimization issues at launch, which will hopefully be ironed out with a future update. However, with DLSS 4 and FSR 3 support, most gamers can ensure a playable framerate without major performance hiccups.

To help those with mid-range 60 and 70-class GPUs, we have prepared this graphics settings guide. Do note that it isn't possible to list every graphics card in the market. If your specific variant isn't mentioned, search up equivalent performers on the TechPowerUp database.

Lost Soul Aside plays at high framerates on mid-range GPUs

With a few settings tweaks, you can expect a decent experience in Lost Soul Aside on all mid-range GPUs (Image via UtilZeroGames and PlayStation)

For this Lost Soul Aside guide, we have included the Nvidia RTX 5070, 4070 Super, 4070, 5060 Ti, 4060 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, 2080 Super, and 2070 Super. For AMD, there are the RX 7800 XT, 7700 XT, 6750 XT, 6800, 6700 XT, and RX 5700 XT. These GPUs continue to bundle some serious horsepower for both 1080p and 1440p gaming at high framerates, making them ideal choices for playing the latest titles.

Here are the detailed Lost Soul Aside graphics settings for mid-range graphics cards:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti and up), 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super/2080/2070, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT)

2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti and up), 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super/2080/2070, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT) Brightness: 50

Graphics

Graphics preset: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070)

Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070) Anti-aliasing quality: Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti, RX 7700 XT), Medium (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Low (RTX 2070 Super/2080/2070, RX 5700 XT)

Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti, RX 7700 XT), Medium (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Low (RTX 2070 Super/2080/2070, RX 5700 XT) Shadow quality: Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070)

Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070) Texture quality: Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070, RX 7800 XT/7700 XT), High (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti/3070, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Medium (RTX 2080 Super/2070 Super/2080, RX 5700 XT), Low (RTX 2070)

Epic (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070, RX 7800 XT/7700 XT), High (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti/3070, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Medium (RTX 2080 Super/2070 Super/2080, RX 5700 XT), Low (RTX 2070) Effects quality: Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070)

Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti, RX 7700 XT/6750 XT), Medium (RTX 3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6700 XT/6800/5700 XT), Low (RTX 2080/2070) Post-processing quality: Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti, RX 7700 XT), Medium (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Low (RTX 2080/2070, RX 5700 XT)

Epic (RTX 5070, RX 7800 XT), High (RTX 4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti, RX 7700 XT), Medium (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super/2070 Super, RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), Low (RTX 2080/2070, RX 5700 XT) Super Resolution sampling: DLSS Quality (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti), DLSS Balanced (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super/2070 Super), DLSS Performance (RTX 2080/2070), FSR Quality (RX 7800 XT/7700 XT), FSR Balanced (RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), FSR Performance (RX 5700 XT)

DLSS Quality (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070/4060 Ti), DLSS Balanced (RTX 3070 Ti/3070/2080 Super/2070 Super), DLSS Performance (RTX 2080/2070), FSR Quality (RX 7800 XT/7700 XT), FSR Balanced (RX 6750 XT/6700 XT/6800), FSR Performance (RX 5700 XT) Super Sampling quality: DLAA (RTX 5070/4070 Super when not using DLSS), Off (all other cards)

DLAA (RTX 5070/4070 Super when not using DLSS), Off (all other cards) Frame generation: On (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070 only), Off (all other cards)

On (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070 only), Off (all other cards) Low latency mode: On (all RTX cards), Off (AMD cards)

On (all RTX cards), Off (AMD cards) Ray tracing: Low (RTX 5070/4070 Super/4070, RX 7800 XT/7700 XT), Off (all other cards)

Overall, Lost Soul Aside runs well on capable GPUs with DLSS 4/FSR 3 upscaling turned on. Moreover, with the above settings tweaks applied, you can expect a high-framerate experience without major performance hiccups.

