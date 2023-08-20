Best Madden NFL 24 settings for PS4 and PS5

Madden NFL 24 is now out on the PS4 and PS5 alongside Xbox and PC. The game is a minor upgrade over last year's Madden NFL 23 and brings slightly better graphics and more customization options for football lovers. The title is dropping just before the NFL season kicks off later this fall. Unlike last year's version of the game, NFL 2024 features many more customizable settings and sliders.

Bundled with EA's FieldSENSE and improved visual fidelity, the game should excite American football enthusiasts. In addition, Xbox gamers can play the title at up to 120 FPS, although others on a PlayStation are limited to 60 FPS.

In this article, we will fill you in on the best settings combination in the new Madden NFL 24 game. The list includes every new gameplay feature added to the title and some graphics options. These settings work across both the PlayStation 4 and the PS5.

PS4 and PS5 settings for Madden NFL 24

On the PS4 and PS5, display and graphics-related settings in Madden NFL 24 are rare. However, there are dozens of game-specific settings that can completely revamp one's experience when playing the title.

We recommend the following in-game settings in the new Madden NFL game:

Career settings

Online commissioner settings

Public/Private: Private

Private Maximum users: 32/32

32/32 League name: As per your preference

As per your preference League password: As per your preference

Gameplay

Skill level: Pro

Pro Game style: Simulation

Simulation Quarter length: As per your preference

As per your preference Accelerated clock: On

On Minimum play clock time: 20

20 Official playcall cooldown: Off

Off Offensive playcall limit: Off

Off Defensive playcall cooldown: Off

Off Defensive playcall limit: Off

Off Dynamic momentum / home field advantage: Off

Team settings

Season experience: Full control

Full control Weekly training: Manual

Manual Trades and free agency: Manual

Manual Offseason free agent bidding: Manual

Manual Injury management: Manual

Manual Preseason cut days: Manual

Manual Contract negotiations: Manual

Manual Scout college players: Manual

Manual League advancement: Manual

Manual Manage practice reps: Manual

Manual Reorder depth chart: Manual

Manual Auto progress players: Off

Off Auto progress talents: Off

Off Tutorial pop-ups: On

Commissioner settings

Trade deadline: On

On Trade type: Enable all

Enable all Trade difficulty: Normal

Normal Salary cop: On

On Free agent motivation impact: Normal

Normal Practice squad stealing: On

On Relocation settings: Users only

Users only Staff talent cost modifier: Normal

Normal Injury: On

On Practice injury: On

On Pre existing injury: On

On Progressive fatigue: On

On Prospect storylines: On

On Draft timer: Off

Off Fantasy draft order: Standard

Standard Free agent negotiations on stage 1: 5

5 Free agent negotiations on stage 2: 10

10 Free agent negotiations on stage 3: Unlimited

In terms of graphics options, players can choose between Performance (1440p 60 FPS) and Quality modes (4K 30 FPS). Regardless of which mode you choose, there are some noticeable stutters and frame drops on the PS5. Thus, we recommend the 60 FPS mode in the game.

Graphics

Performance mode: Performance

Overall, Madden NFL 24 runs fairly well on both PlayStation consoles. However, do note that the older PS4 and the Xbox One might not be able to play the game at its best visual quality.