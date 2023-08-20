Best Madden NFL 24 settings for PS4 and PS5

Madden NFL 24 is now out on the PS4 and PS5 alongside Xbox and PC. The game is a minor upgrade over last year's Madden NFL 23 and brings slightly better graphics and more customization options for football lovers. The title is dropping just before the NFL season kicks off later this fall. Unlike last year's version of the game, NFL 2024 features many more customizable settings and sliders.
Bundled with EA's FieldSENSE and improved visual fidelity, the game should excite American football enthusiasts. In addition, Xbox gamers can play the title at up to 120 FPS, although others on a PlayStation are limited to 60 FPS.
In this article, we will fill you in on the best settings combination in the new Madden NFL 24 game. The list includes every new gameplay feature added to the title and some graphics options. These settings work across both the PlayStation 4 and the PS5.
PS4 and PS5 settings for Madden NFL 24
On the PS4 and PS5, display and graphics-related settings in Madden NFL 24 are rare. However, there are dozens of game-specific settings that can completely revamp one's experience when playing the title.
We recommend the following in-game settings in the new Madden NFL game:
Career settings
Online commissioner settings
- Public/Private: Private
- Maximum users: 32/32
- League name: As per your preference
- League password: As per your preference
Gameplay
- Skill level: Pro
- Game style: Simulation
- Quarter length: As per your preference
- Accelerated clock: On
- Minimum play clock time: 20
- Official playcall cooldown: Off
- Offensive playcall limit: Off
- Defensive playcall cooldown: Off
- Defensive playcall limit: Off
- Dynamic momentum / home field advantage: Off
Team settings
- Season experience: Full control
- Weekly training: Manual
- Trades and free agency: Manual
- Offseason free agent bidding: Manual
- Injury management: Manual
- Preseason cut days: Manual
- Contract negotiations: Manual
- Scout college players: Manual
- League advancement: Manual
- Manage practice reps: Manual
- Reorder depth chart: Manual
- Auto progress players: Off
- Auto progress talents: Off
- Tutorial pop-ups: On
Commissioner settings
- Trade deadline: On
- Trade type: Enable all
- Trade difficulty: Normal
- Salary cop: On
- Free agent motivation impact: Normal
- Practice squad stealing: On
- Relocation settings: Users only
- Staff talent cost modifier: Normal
- Injury: On
- Practice injury: On
- Pre existing injury: On
- Progressive fatigue: On
- Prospect storylines: On
- Draft timer: Off
- Fantasy draft order: Standard
- Free agent negotiations on stage 1: 5
- Free agent negotiations on stage 2: 10
- Free agent negotiations on stage 3: Unlimited
In terms of graphics options, players can choose between Performance (1440p 60 FPS) and Quality modes (4K 30 FPS). Regardless of which mode you choose, there are some noticeable stutters and frame drops on the PS5. Thus, we recommend the 60 FPS mode in the game.
Graphics
- Performance mode: Performance
Overall, Madden NFL 24 runs fairly well on both PlayStation consoles. However, do note that the older PS4 and the Xbox One might not be able to play the game at its best visual quality.