What is Madden NFL 24 FieldSENSE? All about EA Sports' extended gameplay

Madden NFL 24 is an immersive and innovative top game, but the developers went a notch higher this year.

Last year, the response from players to the added control that FieldSENSE delivered in gameplay was highly positive. Hence, the Madden team has decided to double down on their efforts to bring even more value to the franchise.

In this article, we take an in-depth look into the FieldSENSE feature and highlight what makes it so unique. So without further ado, let's get going:

All about Madden NFL 24 FieldSENSE

After introducing FieldSENSE Hit Everything in Madden 23, EA introduces its Hit Everything 2.0 system into Madden NFL 24 gameplay.

A significant change that's coming with it is that it will transform previously passive and confused blockers into influential players on offense. Bubble screens may work in Madden 24 after a season on the sidelines.

In Madden 23, blockers were updating too frequently, leading them to never lock on to a single target and affect the play. That will change in Madden 24 with a new frostbite navigation grid, as players will more effectively recognize threats and react accordingly.

Moreover, Madden 24 has extended the stand-up tackles system from Madden NFL 23 to the offense, unlocking a blocker's ability to join in on a gang tackle and push a pile forward.

Furthermore, alongside the new blocking systems, EA has revamped its contested catch/tackle system and introduced three new tackle types. As part of Madden 24 gameplay, you will see your defense applying contested swats to prevent pass completion. Players will also have more control to defend curls routes, slants and streaks with various realistic outcomes and new animations.

The same players will utilize a hit-on-catch technique if a swat is unavailable, not just jump-catch situations. That should lead to more tackles dislodging the football from the receiver, rendering the pass incomplete.

Moreover, smaller defenders will now take out the legs of more prominent ball carriers, while bigger defenders will be able to perform ‘Big Man Wrap’ tackles that drive the ball carrier back.

The three new tackle types in Madden 24 are scoop, wrap and mismatch. These tackles will be applied in specific scenarios, with players on the field aware of the type they need to use.

That's not to mention that Madden 24 added and adjusted over 1,700 tackle animations, making the tackling feature one of the most revamped areas of the gameplay.

Are there other new features in Madden NFL 24?

Yes, there are some other fancy new features in Madden NFL 24. They include:

#1 Skill-Based Passing 2.0

EA's focus has been on more than just defense and the trenches, though. New enhancements to passing and catching will feature in Madden 24 gameplay, including momentum catching, diving catches and improved catch selection.

Moreover, with more realistic offensive plays, receivers will have a better catch selection with three main catch zones. The three catch regions will be jumping, regular and diving; decide which catch style your receiver opts for.

Furthermore, players can hit a receiver in stride and maintain speed, an essential momentum catch upgrade from Madden 23.

#2 SAPIEN Technology

This year in Madden 24, EA is introducing a gameplay design feature, SAPIEN Technology.

The idea behind featuring the SAPIEN skeleton is to make sure that the movement of the players on the field looks and feels as accurate as possible. Madden NFL 24 will achieve that through their new SAPIEN skeleton, which ensures that all the player models and NFL athlete data now perform fluidly once mapped.

#3 Foundational Football

EA is introducing a new wave of foundational football changes to bring out the most authentic Madden NFL 24 experience, including new logic for live ball moments, defensive AI reads, quarterback AI and ball carrier AI.

