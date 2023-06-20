Will Madden 24 be Next Gen on PC? Exploring EA Sports' game's latest features

The lack of next-gen capabilities launched last year on the system has irritated PC owners in the past few years.

Madden 23 PC overlooked the transition to current-generation systems. This implied that some new FieldSENSE and other fresh functions weren't present in the PC version of the app.

It has always seemed strange that despite being developed on a PC, the PC edition of EA's football game isn't up to level with current-gen devices.

Gamers on PC have been forced to use the operation technology from the previous year while those on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S have all received improved graphics and mechanics.

We do, however, have some happy news. The Madden 24 PC edition will allow users to finally take advantage of all the game's different latest technology.

After a while of last-gen interfaces, Madden NFL 24 will finally be available on PC with all of the same characteristics as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions, enabling cross-platform gameplay.

However, this will result in a price increase: Madden 24's PC version will cost $70 as opposed to $60 like Madden 23.

On August 18, Madden NFL 24 will be on sale for PC users via the Epic Games Store, Steam, and the EA app.

Why are gamers looking forward to Madden 24?

The SAPIEN Technology, which will be present in Madden NFL 24, intends to significantly increase the authenticity of NFL players. This technology aims to give athletes' bodies more body definition and variety, leading to lifelike player motion.

Additionally, the game contends to provide players with greater flexibility and add authenticity to all of their playing styles. The game also aims to have enhanced AI, allowing for more accurate and fluid player reactions and actions to the plays that are called.

PC users will be eligible to enjoy a wide range of fresh functions this year because PC is now a member of the next-gen club. Madden 24 significantly enhanced the playing experience and added fresh elements to numerous variations on the game.

Fans are eager to start planning and executing improved schemes with the new FieldSENSE algorithm to get into the end zone in all of Madden 24's modes as August 18 gets closer.

