Madden 24 relocation teams: How to move franchises to new stadium in EA Sports game?

The Madden gaming franchise is set to release Madden 24, the latest iteration of the NFL's official video game. This iteration will be the best in years, as there are loads of features and immersive gameplay to look forward to.

Madden enthusiasts will pay close attention to how they can move their franchise(s) to a new stadium. Yes, it's possible, and in this piece, we will show you how to get it done. So, without further ado, let's get down to business.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Here is the official trailer for Madden NFL 24: Here is the official trailer for Madden NFL 24: https://t.co/2cqiKfRlFA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How to move franchises to new stadiums in Madden 24

Firstly, you can only pull this off by playing Franchise Mode as an Owner rather than a Coach or Player. Make sure you select this option at the start, or you won't be able to relocate your team.

Depending on personal preference, you can also choose whether you want to allow other teams in Madden 24 to relocate or just your own.

If you want to start expeditiously, choose a team with a stadium rating that's below 20. Suppose you select a team with a high stadium rating. In that case, you must purposely neglect stadium renovations and improvements and let it fall into disarray before you can relocate.

Next, navigate to the Home section in the menu, then head to the Stadium option. If your stadium has a rating below 20, the chance to relocate should appear here.

From there, you must pick a new city, jerseys, stadium, logo, and all the other team iconography. The council will return to you with a selection of options, with each city housing three different metrics: Market Size, Personality, and Team Names.

Market Size in Madden 24 determines how much funding you get for the relocation, personality tells you how passionate or angry the fanbase can get, and Team Names are precisely what it sounds like.

The Jet Press @TheJetPress Sauce Gardner featured in the official Madden 24 trailer Sauce Gardner featured in the official Madden 24 trailer https://t.co/Xlp6qXa6dZ

The Full List of Relocation Cities in Madden 24

Here's the complete list of relocation cities in Madden 24 and each city's market size, personality, and team name choices.

Austin

Market Size: Decent.

Personality: Front Runner.

Team Name choices: Bats, Armadillos, Desperados.

Brooklyn

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Hardcore.

Team Name choices: Beats, Bulls, Barons.

Chicago

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Hardcore.

Team Name choices: Tigers, Blues, Cougars.

Columbus

Market Size: Decent.

Personality: Front Runner.

Team Name choices: Aviators, Caps, Explorers.

Dublin

Market Size: Decent.

Personality: Laid Back.

Team Name choices: Celtic Tigers, Antlers, Shamrocks.

Houston

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Oilers, Gunners, Voyagers.

London

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Bulldogs, Monarchs, Black Knights.

Memphis

Market Size: Small.

Personality: Laid Back.

Team Name choices: Hounds, Egyptians, Steamers.

Mexico City

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Hardcore.

Team Name choices: Diablos, Golden Eagles.

Oakland

Market Size: Larger.

Personality: Front Runner.

Team Name choices: No re-brand options.

Oklahoma City

Market Size: Average.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Lancers, Nighthawks, Bisons.

Orlando

Market Size: Decent.

Personality: Front Runner.

Team Name choices: Orbits, Sentinels, Wizards.

Portland

Market Size: Average.

Personality: Hardcore.

Team Name choices: River Hogs. Snowhawks, Lumberjacks.

Sacramento

Market Size: Decent.

Personality: Laid Back.

Team Name choices: Condors, Miners, Redwoods.

Salt Lake City

Market Size: Small.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Elks, Flyers, Pioneers.

San Antonio

Market Size: Average.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Dreadnoughts, Express.

San Diego

Market Size: Average.

Personality: Laid Back.

Team Name choices: Crusaders. Red Dragons, Aftershocks.

St. Louis

Market Size: Average.

Personality: Laid Back.

Team Name choices: No re-brand options.

Toronto

Market Size: Huge.

Personality: Loyal.

Team Name choices: Huskies, Mounties, Thunderbirds.

Poll : 0 votes