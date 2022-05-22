5 NFL stadiums in desperate need of repair ft. Fedex Field, Nissan Stadium and more 

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar business that generates a tremendous amount of revenue for its owners and players. But that doesn't mean that every NFL stadium is ready to host a Superbowl or provide their fans with the best overall viewing experience.

Luxury boxes bring in money for owners, but fans are concerned about food and drink prices, access to parking and the location of the stadium.

Here are five NFL stadiums, in desperate need of repair:

Washington Commanders, FedEx Field

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team

It's a new era for the Washington Commanders, but it's an old stadium in Maryland that plays host to them. Built in 1997 its one of the oldest NFL stadiums and doesn't really feature any of the modernizations NFL fans are used to. At this point, they are basically covering up an old football field with fresh paint.

Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI

After coming close to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to make some serious noise in 2022. For a team that features some of the league's best young players in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, the stadium is in need of some youthful exuberence. While it does have a nice view of downtown, the many levels of the stadium don't make it easy for the fans.

WLWT Meredith Stutz @MeredithWLWT



Tens of thousands of



Fun to see everyone so decked out and hyped! #SuperBowl OPENING NIGHTTens of thousands of #Bengals fans flooded inside Paul Brown Stadium and The Banks to kick off SBLVI week with a pep rally and fireworks.Fun to see everyone so decked out and hyped! @WLWT #SuperBowl OPENING NIGHT Tens of thousands of #Bengals fans flooded inside Paul Brown Stadium and The Banks to kick off SBLVI week with a pep rally and fireworks. Fun to see everyone so decked out and hyped! @WLWT https://t.co/jOzR9PwHRv

Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans

Nasville, Tennessee is quickly becoming one of the United States' best tourist destinations, and with the recent success of the Titans, going to Nissan Stadium is a goal for many football fans. It is essentially a fine NFL stadium. It's in a great location, but that's really about it. There's nothing about the stadium that stands out in any way. You'd expect that, for a growing city, the stadium would match its energy.

New York Giants and Jets, MetLife Stadium

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

New York . . . The Big Apple . . . one of the most renowned cities in the world. Unfortunately, for New York football fans, their football stadium is in New Jersey. Built in 2007, it is still relatively new, but already feels incredibly old. It's known more for being the home of hundreds of cats than any sort of luxury. Hopefully, the Jets and Giants can get their teams around and make the drive worth it for fans of the New York NFL teams.

World News Tonight @ABCWorldNews MONDAY NIGHT JINX? A black cat wandered onto the field at Metlife Stadium during the New York Giants loss to the Dallas Cowboy, scoring a touchdown that thrilled fans at the game and at home – and some dogs and cats, too. @DavidMuir reports. abcn.ws/2rjafa7 MONDAY NIGHT JINX? A black cat wandered onto the field at Metlife Stadium during the New York Giants loss to the Dallas Cowboy, scoring a touchdown that thrilled fans at the game and at home – and some dogs and cats, too. @DavidMuir reports. abcn.ws/2rjafa7 https://t.co/uxz5FD6llK

Jacksonville Jaguars, TIAA Bank Field

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

Opened in 1995, the stadium has seen a lot more downs than ups over the years. Famous for its swimming pool and dog area, the stadium doesn't really have anything else. There's a reason the Jacksonville Jaguars spend so much time playing in London. This might be the year the Jaguars give their fans something to cheer about besides splashing in the pool and a new bone for fido.

