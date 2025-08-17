5 best mid-range CPUs for Nvidia RTX 5050

The Nvidia RTX 5050 is the entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card for this generation. At $249, it's the cheapest GPU to feature DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation, making it a better deal compared to the last-gen RX 7500 XT and RTX 3050. However, the budget CPU market hasn't kept up to par, and you must settle for an older chip while building a rig with Team Green's latest launch.
To help you narrow down the options, we have listed some of the best budget and entry-level chips in this article. Keeping the requirements of low-end systems in mind, we have maximized performance-per-dollar with all recommendations.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Several budget and mid-range CPUs pair well with the Nvidia RTX 5050
1) AMD Ryzen 5 7500F ($149)
The Ryzen 5 7500F costs around $179-180 and offers solid gaming performance, often beating the more expensive Core i5-13500 and i5-13400 despite costing much less. It's essentially a Ryzen 5 7600 with the integrated graphics disabled, making it perfect for discrete GPU builds.
The 7500F uses Zen 4 architecture with 6 cores and 12 threads. For a budget processor, it boosts to 5 GHz as well.
For the RTX 5050, this provides more than enough horsepower. Testing shows it was 15% faster than the Core i5-13400F at 1080p and 24% faster at 1440p in some games.
Pros:
- Excellent price-to-performance for 1080p gaming
- Zen 4 architecture provides strong single-core performance
- AM5 socket offers future upgrade potential
Cons:
- Requires DDR5 memory, which adds to the platform cost
- No integrated graphics for troubleshooting
- Limited availability in some markets
2) Intel Core i5-12400F ($180)
The Core i5-12400F is a six-core chip at an MSRP of just $180. It has become so popular among budget builders that Intel relaunched it as the Core 120/120F (albeit with higher prices).
The best part about the chip is rock-bottom motherboard prices, support for cheap DDR4 memory, and a low 65W power design. For RTX 5050 gaming, this delivers exactly what you need without paying for features you won't use.
The i5-12400F uses Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake architecture. You get no hybrid architecture, however, as the chip bundles 6 P-cores running up to 4.4 GHz. It has 18 MB of L3 cache and a 65 W TDP, making it easy to cool. The LGA1700 socket supports both DDR4 and DDR5. There are several H610 boards with cheap DDR4 memory sticks on the market today that will keep your build's cost low.
Pros:
- Supports both DDR4 and DDR5 for budget flexibility
- Mature platform with affordable motherboard options
- Strong gaming performance for the price
Cons:
- Boost clocks slightly lower than AMD competition
- No major architectural improvements over newer chips
- F-variant lacks integrated graphics
3) Intel Core i5-13600KF ($230)
The Core i5-13600KF provides strong price-to-performance with FPS on par with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in many games while costing less. It has 14 hybrid cores (6P + 8E) and 20 threads. The unique makeup of the CPU makes it strong in multiple dimensions: gaming, multitasking, and being easy on the pocket.
The i5-13600KF features clocks up to 5.3 GHz on P-cores, which is generous for Intel's standards. The biggest feature of the chip is support for DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, which allows you to save some money with older memory.
The K-series unlocked multiplier also allows for overclocking. For RTX 5050 users, the 13600KF is the ceiling before you start overspending relative to the GPU.
Pros:
- Hybrid architecture provides excellent multi-threading
- Unlocked for overclocking potential
- The platform supports both DDR4 and DDR5
Cons:
- Higher power consumption requires better cooling
- Overkill for RTX 5050 in most scenarios
- 14th-gen stability concerns with early models
4) AMD Ryzen 7 7700 ($280)
The Ryzen 7 7700 is a balanced chip with 8 cores and 16 threads on a budget. For RTX 5050 builds, this may feel overkill. However, if you want to upgrade your system down the line or want a powerful chip for heavy multitasking or fast compile times in code, this is the way to go.
The 7700's biggest selling point is its low 65 W TDP. This means you need not spend a ton on a cooler. This is more impressive given the 8 cores that handle any background tasks or streaming workloads while gaming. Moreover, the AM5 socket will be supported for a couple more Ryzen generations, giving you the freedom to upgrade. It also comes with a stock cooler in the box.
Pros:
- 8 cores provide excellent multi-tasking capability
- Low 65 W TDP keeps power consumption reasonable
- Strong upgrade path with AM5 socket
Cons:
- Costs more than most RTX 5050 users need to spend
- Requires DDR5 memory, increasing platform cost
- Performance advantage is minimal in most games
5) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($199)
The Ryzen 5 7600X continues to be an exceptionally capable budget chip. It sometimes surpasses the Core i7-14700K in 1080p and 1440p. For budget GPUs like the RTX 5050, the chip makes perfect sense given its multi-core and strong gaming capabilities. It's powerful enough to pair up to an RTX 4090 without significant bottlenecks.
The 7600X is a last-gen Zen 4 chip. However, it brings strong specs to the table: boost speeds up to 5.4 GHz, 30 MB cache, and DDR5-5600 support. The high 105 W TDP allows it to maintain high clock speeds for longer, but also mandates a high-end CPU cooler. Given the current price drop, however, the chip is well-balanced for gaming and mixed workloads.
Pros:
- High boost clocks provide excellent gaming performance
- Strong single-core performance for 1080p gaming
- AM5 platform offers a good upgrade path
Cons:
- 105 W TDP requires decent cooling
- DDR5 requirement increases the total system's cost
- X-series premium over non-X may not be worth it
The RTX 5050 is designed for entry-level gamers who want DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation. The GPU is so limited in terms of the underlying hardware that spending much on the CPU won't help. For maximum value, we recommend the Ryzen 5 7500F or the Core 5 120/120F. If you want a powerful CPU, the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600X are the way to go.