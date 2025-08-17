5 best mid-range CPUs for Nvidia RTX 5050

The Nvidia RTX 5050 is the entry-level 1080p gaming graphics card for this generation. At $249, it's the cheapest GPU to feature DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation, making it a better deal compared to the last-gen RX 7500 XT and RTX 3050. However, the budget CPU market hasn't kept up to par, and you must settle for an older chip while building a rig with Team Green's latest launch.

Ad

To help you narrow down the options, we have listed some of the best budget and entry-level chips in this article. Keeping the requirements of low-end systems in mind, we have maximized performance-per-dollar with all recommendations.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Several budget and mid-range CPUs pair well with the Nvidia RTX 5050

1) AMD Ryzen 5 7500F ($149)

Ad

Trending

The Ryzen 5 7500F brings Zen 4 to budget builds (Image via Amazon)

The Ryzen 5 7500F costs around $179-180 and offers solid gaming performance, often beating the more expensive Core i5-13500 and i5-13400 despite costing much less. It's essentially a Ryzen 5 7600 with the integrated graphics disabled, making it perfect for discrete GPU builds.

Ad

Specification Details Cores/Threads 6/12 Base/Boost Clock 3.7 / 5.0 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB TDP 65 W Socket AM5

Ad

The 7500F uses Zen 4 architecture with 6 cores and 12 threads. For a budget processor, it boosts to 5 GHz as well.

For the RTX 5050, this provides more than enough horsepower. Testing shows it was 15% faster than the Core i5-13400F at 1080p and 24% faster at 1440p in some games.

Pros:

Excellent price-to-performance for 1080p gaming

Zen 4 architecture provides strong single-core performance

AM5 socket offers future upgrade potential

Cons:

Requires DDR5 memory, which adds to the platform cost

No integrated graphics for troubleshooting

Limited availability in some markets

Ad

2) Intel Core i5-12400F ($180)

The i5-12400F remains a budget gaming favorite (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5-12400F is a six-core chip at an MSRP of just $180. It has become so popular among budget builders that Intel relaunched it as the Core 120/120F (albeit with higher prices).

Ad

The best part about the chip is rock-bottom motherboard prices, support for cheap DDR4 memory, and a low 65W power design. For RTX 5050 gaming, this delivers exactly what you need without paying for features you won't use.

Specification Details Cores/Threads 6/12 Base/Boost Clock 2.5 / 4.4 GHz L3 Cache 18 MB TDP 65 W Socket LGA1700

Ad

The i5-12400F uses Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake architecture. You get no hybrid architecture, however, as the chip bundles 6 P-cores running up to 4.4 GHz. It has 18 MB of L3 cache and a 65 W TDP, making it easy to cool. The LGA1700 socket supports both DDR4 and DDR5. There are several H610 boards with cheap DDR4 memory sticks on the market today that will keep your build's cost low.

Pros:

Supports both DDR4 and DDR5 for budget flexibility

Mature platform with affordable motherboard options

Strong gaming performance for the price

Ad

Cons:

Boost clocks slightly lower than AMD competition

No major architectural improvements over newer chips

F-variant lacks integrated graphics

3) Intel Core i5-13600KF ($230)

The i5-13600KF offers a balance between high-end features and budget pricing (Image via Intel)

The Core i5-13600KF provides strong price-to-performance with FPS on par with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in many games while costing less. It has 14 hybrid cores (6P + 8E) and 20 threads. The unique makeup of the CPU makes it strong in multiple dimensions: gaming, multitasking, and being easy on the pocket.

Ad

Specification Details Cores/Threads 14/20 (6P+8E) Base/Boost Clock 3.5 / 5.1 GHz L3 Cache 24 MB TDP 125 W Socket LGA1700

Ad

The i5-13600KF features clocks up to 5.3 GHz on P-cores, which is generous for Intel's standards. The biggest feature of the chip is support for DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, which allows you to save some money with older memory.

The K-series unlocked multiplier also allows for overclocking. For RTX 5050 users, the 13600KF is the ceiling before you start overspending relative to the GPU.

Pros:

Hybrid architecture provides excellent multi-threading

Unlocked for overclocking potential

The platform supports both DDR4 and DDR5

Ad

Cons:

Higher power consumption requires better cooling

Overkill for RTX 5050 in most scenarios

14th-gen stability concerns with early models

4) AMD Ryzen 7 7700 ($280)

The Ryzen 7 7700 brings 8-core performance to mainstream pricing (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 7 7700 is a balanced chip with 8 cores and 16 threads on a budget. For RTX 5050 builds, this may feel overkill. However, if you want to upgrade your system down the line or want a powerful chip for heavy multitasking or fast compile times in code, this is the way to go.

Ad

Specification Details Cores/Threads 8/16 Base/Boost Clock 3.8 / 5.3 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB TDP 65 W Socket AM5

Ad

The 7700's biggest selling point is its low 65 W TDP. This means you need not spend a ton on a cooler. This is more impressive given the 8 cores that handle any background tasks or streaming workloads while gaming. Moreover, the AM5 socket will be supported for a couple more Ryzen generations, giving you the freedom to upgrade. It also comes with a stock cooler in the box.

Pros:

8 cores provide excellent multi-tasking capability

Low 65 W TDP keeps power consumption reasonable

Strong upgrade path with AM5 socket

Ad

Cons:

Costs more than most RTX 5050 users need to spend

Requires DDR5 memory, increasing platform cost

Performance advantage is minimal in most games

5) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($199)

The Ryzen 5 7600X hits the sweet spot for RTX 5050 gaming (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 7600X continues to be an exceptionally capable budget chip. It sometimes surpasses the Core i7-14700K in 1080p and 1440p. For budget GPUs like the RTX 5050, the chip makes perfect sense given its multi-core and strong gaming capabilities. It's powerful enough to pair up to an RTX 4090 without significant bottlenecks.

Ad

Specification Details Cores/Threads 6/12 Base/Boost Clock 4.7 / 5.3 GHz L3 Cache 32 MB TDP 105 W Socket AM5

Ad

The 7600X is a last-gen Zen 4 chip. However, it brings strong specs to the table: boost speeds up to 5.4 GHz, 30 MB cache, and DDR5-5600 support. The high 105 W TDP allows it to maintain high clock speeds for longer, but also mandates a high-end CPU cooler. Given the current price drop, however, the chip is well-balanced for gaming and mixed workloads.

Pros:

High boost clocks provide excellent gaming performance

Strong single-core performance for 1080p gaming

AM5 platform offers a good upgrade path

Ad

Cons:

105 W TDP requires decent cooling

DDR5 requirement increases the total system's cost

X-series premium over non-X may not be worth it

The RTX 5050 is designed for entry-level gamers who want DLSS 4 Multi-frame Generation. The GPU is so limited in terms of the underlying hardware that spending much on the CPU won't help. For maximum value, we recommend the Ryzen 5 7500F or the Core 5 120/120F. If you want a powerful CPU, the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600X are the way to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More