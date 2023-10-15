Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is the latest in the lineup of budget 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Green. It is built to play the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Although the initial promise was no-compromises 1080p gaming, the GPU falls short in games that don't support Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling technology and frame generation. The new Call of Duty installment is one such title.
Hence, gamers will have to rely on cranking down the settings for a decent experience. Like any other Call of Duty title, the new Modern Warfare bundles dozens of settings that can make manually going through them overwhelming for some. To help solve this issue, we will list the ideal graphics options combination for the 60-class GPU in this article.
Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Ada Lovelace architecture powers the RTX 4060, but it isn't a massive step up from the last generation. On top of that, it has a limited VRAM buffer of 8 GB, down from 12 GB on the 3060. Therefore, gamers will have to rely on a mix of high, medium, and very high settings in Modern Warfare 3 for the best experience.
The detailed settings combination in the new Call of Duty title is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Very high
- Texture filter anisotropic: High
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: High
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: On
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Although the RTX 4060 isn't the faster pixel-pusher there is, well-optimized games like Modern Warfare 3 play pretty well on it thanks to their superior optimization on PC. Gamers with the latest 60-class performance segment GPU can have a wonderful time in the shooter with the above settings.