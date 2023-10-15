Best Modern Warfare 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is the latest in the lineup of budget 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Green. It is built to play the latest games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). Although the initial promise was no-compromises 1080p gaming, the GPU falls short in games that don't support Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling technology and frame generation. The new Call of Duty installment is one such title.

Hence, gamers will have to rely on cranking down the settings for a decent experience. Like any other Call of Duty title, the new Modern Warfare bundles dozens of settings that can make manually going through them overwhelming for some. To help solve this issue, we will list the ideal graphics options combination for the 60-class GPU in this article.

Best Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060

The Ada Lovelace architecture powers the RTX 4060, but it isn't a massive step up from the last generation. On top of that, it has a limited VRAM buffer of 8 GB, down from 12 GB on the 3060. Therefore, gamers will have to rely on a mix of high, medium, and very high settings in Modern Warfare 3 for the best experience.

The detailed settings combination in the new Call of Duty title is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 4060

Nvidia RTX 4060 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Very high

Very high Texture filter anisotropic: High

High Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: High

High Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: On

On Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Although the RTX 4060 isn't the faster pixel-pusher there is, well-optimized games like Modern Warfare 3 play pretty well on it thanks to their superior optimization on PC. Gamers with the latest 60-class performance segment GPU can have a wonderful time in the shooter with the above settings.